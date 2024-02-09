Embracing the evolution of technology creates a culture of innovation





stern

In the evolving world of architecture, engineering, and construction, it's important to use technology to improve service delivery and business outcomes. Companies that take advantage of this opportunity will adapt to market changes and needs and grow, while those that hold back risk reduced growth and competitiveness.

Companies need to realize that technology will not replace engineers. Rather, engineers who utilize technology will replace those who do not. By adopting technology, companies can more skillfully traverse his AEC landscape and meet customers' forward-looking expectations for an innovative, modern engineering firm. As technology becomes more ubiquitous, integrating it into business and service delivery is necessary to remain relevant.

To truly transform an industry and overcome today's challenges, the first step is to leverage the technology available today to refine and enhance current business offerings, rather than redefining the entire business. focus on. By adopting this mindset, you can unlock a world of automation and increased efficiency, both within your engineering firm and in your external client interactions, before using technology to reinvent your industry.

The accelerated and consistent evolution of technology, artificial intelligence, and its many subsets such as machine learning is proving to be disruptive to industries like AEC, where traditional modes of project management, design, and consulting reign supreme. You may feel it. However, there are tactics that businesses can implement to reduce anxiety, manage risk, and embrace the promise of technology.

Check your thinking and leverage existing technology

Technology adoption doesn't have to be a zero-to-60 strategy. Engineers should be freed from the pressure and assumption that entering the field of technology and innovation requires developing fundamentally new products. Rather, the focus should be on exploring and ultimately leveraging existing technologies to improve current processes and services to deliver better outcomes for clients and experiences for engineers.

The current situation presents us with a unique opportunity to leverage emerging technologies in ways that prioritize efficiency and improve the quality of work. This can be achieved with generative design. Generative design allows engineers to use algorithms and artificial intelligence to create multiple design options in a fraction of the time it would take to create just one. This process ensures a fully optimized design, provides more space for engineers to apply their expertise to additional project components, and issues in the supply chain that can delay construction. can be resolved in advance.

Many technologies already exist that have the potential to change the way businesses operate, including improving access to high-fidelity datasets, using augmented and mixed reality solutions, and deploying remote site robotics and inspection technologies. leverages these existing technologies and leverages their value to enhance your business. Service delivery.

Create internal policies and procedures to manage risk

As technology continues to rapidly evolve and become universally accessible to businesses, customers, and employees alike, it is important for engineering firms to develop policies and procedures around technology adoption and implementation.

New advances in technology enablement can transform engineering, but only by establishing a fundamental set of policies that govern how employees can and should utilize technology. , businesses are exposed to potential privacy and data breaches, security risks, misuse and misinformation. The first step is to create internal guidance and rules to protect your work and brand integrity.

Companies should rely on legal and regulatory leaders to ensure that artificial intelligence technology is used securely and in a way that does not jeopardize the dissemination of sensitive information. Working cross-functionally will ensure that all employees understand the company's standard operating procedures regarding the use of AI. Although this is an intuitive measure, it is often overlooked given the rate of technological advancement in the AEC field.

In addition to developing internal policies, engineering teams must create established procedures for identifying and testing new technologies. Before integrating new technology into daily operations, business delivery, or service delivery, consider how the technology will work with existing processes, its impact on the overall project delivery, and what it makes sense for the business. You need to spend time understanding what's going on.

There are many traditional technology assessment frameworks to follow, but most are structured around the same basic tenants: (1.) Be specific about what you're trying to learn/answer in the testing process; (2. ) state assumptions and hypotheses about how it will happen (3.) put the technology directly into the hands of the engineering teams that will use it, and (4.) objectively review the data and results. If your assumptions or hypotheses are correct, check them again. If you learn something new, change the process and try again.

Overall, it's important for organizations and teams to intentionally test technology in the field and on projects to learn what it does and how it needs to be modified to suit the team. Learning something new or unexpected from a test is not a failure; that's what matters. The more we learn, the better we can decide how to integrate and operate as part of new ways of working.

Invest in your current employees to grow your business

While project demand steadily increases, the AEC industry continues to face workforce challenges, and technology enablement is a key strategy in meeting both employee and project demands. Integrating new technologies within your company has immense potential for developing talent and modernizing traditional engineering methods. Engineers have always been problem solvers, and technology enables them to solve complex challenges more effectively and efficiently.

However, engineers may lack the coding tools or experience needed to create innovative solutions. To close this gap, companies should capitalize on this opportunity by investing in talent and initiating technology upskilling programs. Doing so fosters employee growth and fosters technical creativity. Through in-house education and development, engineers can expand their skill set to include software skills, streamline the innovation process, and allow organizations to create talent internally without having to look for expertise in a tight labor market.

Creating programs that allow engineers to write their own scripts and develop custom engineering tools is an additional way to develop talent within your company. By providing basic and additional coding training, organizations can strengthen their employees' problem-solving abilities and further increase the efficiency and quality of their work. For example, Ulteig said he has been sponsoring an in-house efficiency team since August 2019 and recently introduced a citizen developer program to help upskill employees, resulting in over 100 new in-house engineering calculators. and tools have been introduced.

Integrating cutting-edge technology into AEC's operations has many benefits, both externally with our clients and internally with our talent development. Adopting technology is no longer an option, but a necessity to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry. It is important to seize this moment and proactively incorporate technological advancements into business operations. AEC professionals can leverage technology to solve labor shortages while improving efficiency, collaboration, and overall project quality. Now is the time to recognize and embrace the potential of technology as a transformative force to revolutionize the AEC industry and propel it into a new era of success.

Eric Stern is Director of Technology and Innovation at Ulteig

