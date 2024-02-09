Pentagons DIU enhances version 3.0 goals to accelerate innovation – MeriTalk





The Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) announced in a report this week that it is taking steps toward the next version, called DIU 3.0, which includes changes in focus, actions, and resources to accelerate the development and deployment of military technology. He said there was.

We can and must do more to identify and deploy impactful commercial technologies quickly and at scale, against a backdrop of international challenges and the world's most capable technology sector. No, the agency said in a report released on February 7.

DIU was then referred to as DIUx, where the x stands for experimentation, and was established in 2015 as part of a broader strategic effort to maintain U.S. technological superiority in the face of a changing threat landscape. Ta.

In the early stages of DIU 1.0, the primary focus was on building bridges between the Department of Defense (DoD) and the commercial technology sector. The second phase of DIU 2.0 focused on concretely demonstrating that rapidly delivering commercial capabilities to warfighters can solve real military problems.

Today, the agency said, while its mission responsibilities remain largely the same, the need for them has increased.

The challenge now is to apply the capabilities developed in DIU 2.0 with the focus, scale and speed necessary to achieve the necessary strategic impact, the report said. This is what DIU 3.0 is all about.

DIU 3.0 outlines the expanding role of the DIU and identifies eight initiatives the organization is taking to help the Department of Defense maximize commercial capabilities to counter growing threats from adversaries.

Focus on key competency gaps. Partner with Department of Defense (DoD)-sized engines. Enabling DoD innovation entities into communities of impact. Take commercial technology partnerships to a new level. Forge technology partnerships with international allies and partners. Build the trust and momentum needed for speed and scale. Recalibrate the DIU. We provide world-class dual fluency advice to Directors and Deputy Directors.

business shift

During DIU 2.0, agencies targeted a wide range of situations in which legitimate military customers and compatible technology providers could be identified. But today, the DIU believes there is a need to redirect its efforts, with a relentless focus on the most critical capability gaps that are central to the U.S. ability to deter and win wars and deployments of that scale. Stated. [military forces.]

The DIU, with the support of Department of Defense and Congressional leadership, is purposefully moving toward helping the Department of Defense deploy its most military-relevant commercial technologies at scale.

Additionally, with recent changes and support from Department of Defense leadership, the DIU is better positioned to help intradepartmental, interagency, commercial technology, and allied and partner nation partners achieve these goals. The book says:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently promoted DIU Director Douglas Beck to a senior adviser position reporting to him and the deputy secretary, providing deep insight into the commercial technology space.

This new role will allow DIU to better leverage the capabilities that exist across the organization, bring similar deep insight into leveraging the commercial technology sector, and bring a similar level of expertise in partnering with businesses and talent bases. It also gives you the opportunity to bring. The report states:

DIU 3.0 can and must leverage its unique position at the intersection of two worlds to help the Department and the broader U.S. government achieve new levels of cooperation with the private sector. , the report states.

Strengthening partnerships

Private, public, national and international partnerships are key elements of DIU 3.0.

As the Department of Defense builds bridges with commercial technology companies, the DIU is uniquely positioned to help define the department's demand for innovative solutions. Despite significant progress in the adoption of commercial technology by the Department of Defense, the demand signal remains confusing and extremely difficult for even the most capable commercial technology companies to decipher. The book says:

DIU 3.0 plans to leverage its role to help commercial technology innovators, large and small, continually break down the barriers to success they face.

DIU 3.0 will also focus on partnerships within the Department of Defense.

Partnerships with both the Secretariat and unified service leadership ensure that demand exists for the DIU to extend successful prototypes in line with service operational obligations and that agreements are not in place to This will help ensure that the DIU is not working on this, the report said.

According to the report, prototypes delivered by the DIU and transitioned to task forces to date have rarely been adopted with the scale and integration necessary to have a significant impact on the most important operational plans and deterrence options. There wasn't.

DIU 3.0 will dramatically deepen partnerships with the departments, the Joint Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, which are the true engines of scaling the service.

DIU also explained that while innovation teams within the service have delivered results, constructive interaction between teams is “a vast area of ​​potential value and underutilization.” .

Accordingly, the DIU will also collaborate with partners across the Defense Innovation Organization's interagency community to create impact through sharing best practices, managing talent, sharing systems and processes, and strengthening teamwork, the report said.

Responding to staff shortages

Staff with the skills needed to deliver DIU 3.0 are in high demand, but there are not enough applicants.

DIU's historic human resources processes were not able to execute at the speed and scale needed. DIU's mission depends on its ability to attract, develop, deploy, and retain its talent, both for direct application to DIU's own mission and to develop a cadre of technology talent that can be deployed across the department. The report states that there are.

The report explains that part of the problem of understaffing has to do with the competitive nature of civilian and civil service careers.

The men and women who make up this workforce are in such high demand that many are willing to give up well-paying careers in the private sector or take significant pay cuts to support the mission. The report says it will be many more years before we know whether jobs that pay a fraction of current incomes will materialize, with most people unwilling to wait months.

The agency plans to appoint key staff to work towards DIU 3.0.

Secretary Austin recently approved the DIU 3.0 plan to increase staffing, including the addition of two senior deputy secretaries based at the Department of Defense, both of whom are now in their positions.

