Google prepares for a future where search is not king





Google CEO Sundar Pichai still loves the web. He wakes up every morning and reads his Techmeme, his link-rich news aggregator that is only accessible via the web. He says the web is dynamic and resilient and, with the help of search engines, can provide any information a person is looking for.

But the web and its essential search layer continue to change. Social media apps, short-form videos, and generative AI are challenging outdated ideals of what it means to find information online. Quality information online. Pichai sees it too. But he has more power than anyone to steer it.

Pichai's deployment of Gemini, Google's most powerful AI model to date, suggests that while he loves the good old web, he's more interested in its futuristic version. I am. He has to be: a chatbot comes for him.

Google today announced that Bard, the chatbot it launched to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT, will have a new name: Gemini, similar to the underlying AI model first announced in December. Announced. The Gemini chatbot is also going mobile and is gradually moving away from the stage and closer to general availability. Android offers its own app, while iOS places it in a prime position in the Google Search app. The latest version of Gemini is also available as part of the $20/month Google One subscription package.

In releasing the most powerful version of Gemini with a paywall, Google is directly targeting the rapidly rising ChatGPT and subscription service ChatGPT Plus. Pichai is also experimenting with the new vision offered by Google, not yet building an alternative to replace search but to see what sticks.

This is how we've always approached search, in the sense that we've adapted as search has evolved, mobile has come out, and user interactions have changed, Pichai said at the Gemini launch. He previously spoke in an interview with WIRED. As with multimodal AI, in some cases key users were involved. However, we want to be flexible about the future. Otherwise, it may lead to misunderstandings.

sensory overload

Multimodality is one of Pichai's favorite aspects of the Gemini AI model, and one that Google insists is a departure from the essence of OpenAI ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot AI assistants, which also utilize OpenAI technology. It depicts. This means that Gemini was trained using multiple forms of data, including not only text but also images, audio, and code. As a result, the finished modal will work smoothly in all these modes and can ask you to respond using text, voice, or by taking and sharing a photo.

That's how the human mind works, we're always searching for something, we have a real desire to connect with the world we see, Pichai said passionately, adding that capability to Google's technology. He said he had been looking for something to do for a long time.That's why he added multisearch to Google Search and introduced Google Lens. [for visual search]. So with Gemini, which is multimodal in nature, you can enter an image and then start asking a question. You can get a glimpse of the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-prepares-for-a-future-where-search-isnt-king/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos