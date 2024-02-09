Google prepares further efforts within San Jose's downtown village confines





SAN JOSE — Google plans to demolish part of the former Orchard Supply Hardware complex in downtown San Jose, a move that suggests the tech giant has “not forgotten” its transit village project are doing.

Upcoming bulldozing shows the search giant continues preliminary work ahead of the final (and still unknown) start of construction on its ambitious plan to create a new district on the western edge of downtown San Jose. .

A concept for a gathering area in Google's Downtown West mixed-use district near the Diridon Station in downtown San Jose. (Google LLC)

“The demolition of this building will affect how Google will use this development site in the future,” Bob Staedler, president of land-use consultancy Silicon Valley Synergy, said in an emailed comment to the news organization. “It will give us flexibility in what we do.”

Veteran general contractor Webcor has been awarded the task of demolishing the old Orchard Supply Hardware store building on a downtown San Jose property.

According to a flyer that Webcor distributed on Jan. 31 to residents of Google's proposed transportation village (known as Downtown), Google is building a building at 720 West San Carlos Street, an old section of the hardware store complex. It is said that they are considering demolishing it. West.

“This construction will begin in February 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2024,” Webcore said in a letter sent by the veteran construction company to local residents. “Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

A Google spokesperson confirmed the company's demolition plans.

“Doing this work now, when there is less activity in the area, will reduce the impact on the neighborhood,” Staedler said.

The search giant's downtown San Jose transit village is located in a former industrial area of ​​low-rise, nondescript buildings, but will feature up to 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, and 500,000 square feet of retail, including shops and stores. It is expected to create space. Restaurant, 300 hotel rooms and 15 acres of open space.

Google plans to hire up to 20,000 employees in the new district.

In February 2023, Google announced that it was reevaluating its development schedule for Downtown West, sparking speculation that the tech giant might pull out of the project.

The company has not disclosed a new timeline for the downtown project.

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Google owner Alphabet, spoke at Creekside Social at the site of Google's planned transit village near the Diridon Station in downtown San Jose. We spoke to people who gathered at the block party. (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

But in September 2023, Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Google owner Alphabet, appeared at a block party in downtown San Jose with Mayor Matt Mahan and other executives. and assured that technology companies remain fully committed. Downtown West Project.

“Here in Downtown West, we created a decades-long opportunity and development plan with input from San Jose residents, businesses and civic leaders,” Porat said at a block party in September. “We did it because we believe in the people who live here, work here and are committed to staying in San Jose.”

Google's demolition plans at the Orchard Supply site, along with other work underway on the site of a future transit hub, confirms Google's full intention to develop the village near Diridon Station and the SAP Center. It is an expression of what is happening.

“Spending money on this work shows they haven't forgotten about Downtown West,” Staedler said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/02/09/san-jose-google-real-estate-tech-build-economy-office-home-store/

