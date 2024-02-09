Lease management market expected to grow to $4.48 billion as innovative technology trends drive global demand





DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — "Lease Management Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rental management market is experiencing continuous growth and is expected to reach $4.48 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This report delves into this significant increase, highlighting how technological advancements and the increasing complexity of lease agreements are driving demand soaring.

A comprehensive report highlights the key factors contributing to this expansion. These include the proliferation of mobility solutions in the workplace and significant growth in the transportation industry. These elements support advances in lease management systems globally, facilitating seamless remote management of leased asset portfolios and addressing the operational efficiencies required across the sector.

Technological innovation serves as a key pillar for this growth, with emerging trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and cloud-based solutions paving a prominent path in the market. Integrating these advanced technologies into lease management systems improves the user experience and facilitates robust automation and AI integration. These advances are setting the stage for transformation within an industry that relies on effective lease management.

Additionally, the report highlights the important strategic moves of companies in the lease management field. Acquisitions such as MRI Software's procurement of AMTdirect demonstrate the industry's commitment to expanding capabilities and diversifying services. As key players in the industry continue to innovate and integrate advanced technologies, the market is poised to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of diverse customers, including sectors such as real estate, transportation, logistics, and government.

Regional focus and sector analysis

With North America retaining the largest share in the market in 2023, this report offers an in-depth study of regional market trends, including insights into sectors exhibiting high growth potential and innovative trends. This research publication provides an in-depth analysis of lease management applications across a variety of sectors, demonstrating the broad impact and usage of these systems.

Impact on global markets

The findings within the report reveal the critical role of lease management in modern business operations and highlight the impact of this technology on the global market. Demand for sophisticated lease management solutions is expected to continue its upward trend as companies increasingly focus on operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

This report provides an extensive overview of the global Lease Management market and provides valuable insights into industry size, competitive position, segmentation, and market trends. This provides a detailed understanding of the factors driving the market forward and ensures stakeholders are well-equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of lease management.

The Global Lease Management report serves as an essential tool for organizations looking to understand the nuances of the market, track its progress, and strategize in accordance with the sustained growth and innovations in the industry.

Main topics covered:

1.executive summary

2. Characteristics of the rental management market

3. Rental management market trends and strategies

4. Rental Management Market – Macroeconomic Scenario 4.1. Impact of high inflation on the market 4.2. Impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on the market 4.3.Impact of the new coronavirus infection on the market

5. Global Lease Management Market Size and Growth 5.1. Global Lease Management Market Drivers and Constraints 5.1.1. Market Drivers5.1.2. Market Constraints5.2. Global Lease Management Historical Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)5.3. Global Lease Management Market Size and Growth Forecast, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Lease Management Market Segmentation 6.1. Global Rental Management Market, Segmentation by Type, Historical and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion 6.2. Global Lease Management Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historical and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion 6.3. Global Lease Management Market, Segmentation by Company Size, Historical and Forecast, 2018 to 2023, 2023 to 2028, to 2033, $ 6.4 Billion.Global Rental Management Market, Segmentation by Vertical, Historical and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Introduced companies

Lease Accelerator Co., Ltd.

Improved lease management

Costar Real Estate Information Co., Ltd.

Appfolio Co., Ltd.

Trimble Co., Ltd.

Real Page Co., Ltd.

oracle

SAP

IBM

NOMOS LIMITED.

Power Plan Co., Ltd.

SMR group

SOFT4 Borrower

SS&C Technologies Co., Ltd.

tango analysis

visual lease

increase

Odessa Technologies Co., Ltd.

space base

wreath eagle

MRI software

cube global software

NTRUST Infotech Co., Ltd.

Virtual Premises Co., Ltd.

Infosite Technologies Co., Ltd.

space truck

Yardi Systems

visual data group

Correct

i-lease management

About ResearchAndMarkets.com ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source of international market research reports and market data.

