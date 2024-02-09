From Bard to Gemini: Google's ChatGPT competitor gets new name and new app





The name reminded us of Shakespeare himself, but clearly wasn't good enough for our AI future. Google's Bard AI chatbot will be Gemini, matching the AI ​​model the company rolled out in December.

Google's answer to ChatGPT was published nearly a year ago to mixed reviews, but has seen several updates since then, including the recent ability to generate images from text.

Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Gemini Experiences and Google Assistant, said the name change is meant to help people understand that they are working with Gemini AI models through chatbots. Masu.

Despite the new name, logo, app, and gemini.google.com website, Bard hasn't changed much. But now there is also a paid premium version of Gemini called Ultra. But because Gemini struggles with self-awareness during periods of transition, she may misidentify herself as a bard, Xiao says.

Google's changes aren't happening in a vacuum. ChatGPT maker OpenAI has released the GPT-4 Turbo large-scale language model, allowing anyone to create custom AI apps for their app stores. Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it will be adding a dedicated key to Windows 11 laptops and PCs to launch its AI tool Copilot. Less well known, but gaining venture funding and making a name for himself in the tech world, is his startup Perplexity, an AI-enhanced search engine. These are just some of the reasons why the generated AI market is predicted to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032.

As generative AI moves from amazing technological advancement to mainstream technology, these players all aim to be the companies that capture the most hearts, minds, and dollars.

Along with the name change, Google is also releasing two new Gemini apps for Android and iOS, which are also available in the US as of Thursday. It will roll out in Asia Pacific next week in English, Japanese, and Korean, with “more countries and languages ​​to be added soon.”

Gemini will be the primary assistant on Android smartphones for users who download the app and opt in. This marks the beginning of the end for Google Assistant, at least on mobile.

Xiao declined to comment on Gemini's presence elsewhere, but said Google Assistant still “exists on many devices that aren't mobile.” Because Gemini is an “opt-in experience.” [and] A new type of assistant. ”

You can also wake up Gemini with the Google Assistant wake word “Hey, Google.”

“I think this is a very important first step towards building a true AI assistant,” Xiao said. “It's conversational, multimodal, and more useful than ever.”

Multimodal means that users can instruct the chatbot through voice, text, and images. For example, users can share a photo of a flat tire to ask for help, or share a photo of a pet to ask for a caption for their social media.

Gemini also allows you to continue chatbot conversations across devices. This is like an ad that is tracked from one device to another.

But unlike Google Assistant, which provides access to a variety of answers, Gemini is a large language model. This is an AI trained on books, news articles, and similar content that learns about words and how they relate to each other and ultimately generates unique output text. Although LLM has improved, it is still susceptible to hallucinations, which can produce inaccurate or nonsensical answers. They can also be gullible and may give different answers to the same question.

A Google spokesperson pointed to Gemini's double-checking feature, saying it helps verify reactions to content on the web.

Introducing Google One AI Premium

Google also announced Gemini Advanced, a new “experience” that provides access to Ultra 1.0. Google described Ultra 1.0 as “our largest, most powerful, cutting-edge AI model.” That's partly thanks to their ability to perform more complex tasks, such as coding, reasoning, and following “subtle” instructions.

Gemini Advanced is available through the Google One subscription service, and on Thursday added the $20/month Google One AI Premium plan.

Ultra 1.0 lets you create longer queries and better understand these questions in the context of previous queries. Can be used for advanced coding, content ideas for digital works, or individual tutoring.

As of Thursday, the English version is available in 150 countries and territories, with plans to expand over time.

“This is a start, and we will continue to improve Gemini Advanced's capabilities,” Xiao said. “We plan to add new and unique capabilities, including expanded multimodal capabilities, more interactive coding capabilities, and deeper data analysis capabilities.”

Google offers a two-month free trial.

The duet is over

Finally, Google's Duet AI tool will also adopt the Gemini name, becoming Gemini for Google Workspace and Google Cloud.

Google One AI premium plan subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

“Even more people will be able to use these tools to help them write, visualize, organize, and more,” said Kristina Behr, vice president of product management, collaboration apps, and workspaces. . She says, “Gemini, like Gmail and Docs, will act as collaborative partners in AI to help you do more things right, including creating, synthesizing, and communicating information from within the tools you already use.”

That means it might use information from multiple Google services, such as email and Sheets, to assign snack schedules to your child's soccer team, for example. (Behr also reminded that all customers are in control of their data.)

She teased “exciting news to share about Gemini and Google Cloud in the coming weeks,” but didn't elaborate.

