Ushering in a new era of innovation and economic growth





At the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents meeting on Friday, February 9, experts discussed the university's strategy to maximize federal funding through rapid growth in public-private partnerships, a key element in driving innovation and economic development nationally. met and discussed.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, along with the state, is supporting significant innovation and economic growth, supported by new federal funding and strengthened partnerships between academia and industry, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, civil society, and communities of practice. We are poised to drive growth. Lessons learned from past grant applications. It was a message to the Board from industry and campus leaders that emphasized UW-Madison's critical role in spearheading progress across the state.

Vice Chancellor for University Relations Charles Hoslett led Friday's panel discussion, discussing a new wave of federal economic policy and a number of large-scale, long-term plans that bring together a network of research institutions, including research universities, in a targeted manner. Highlighted competitive programs and grants. economic opportunity.

Hoslett said the federal government's goal is to invest in public-private partnerships that go beyond simply developing new technologies and fostering innovation. The focus is on promoting and stimulating economic growth and job creation across all communities.

Panelist John Schnurr highlighted how a new wave of federal funding is changing the landscape of public-private partnerships.

The secret to global economic success is different than it was decades or even years ago, says America Achieves, a nonprofit organization that fosters and supports large-scale efforts to advance economic opportunity. said Schnurr, CEO of . Mobility and the path to a good job or career.

Several members of the panel emphasized the essential role that universities like UW-Madison play as research engines and the strengths that the University of Wisconsin's comprehensive campus brings.

Recognizing this role and the exciting possibilities that federal programs bring not only to our campus, but to Wisconsin and the nation, UW-Madison is submitting an application to the Build Back Better Regional Challenge and the National Science Foundation Engines program. We have expanded our efforts to increase the number of participants.

Chris Kozina, UWMadison's assistant vice chancellor for industry engagement, led the development of these applications and provided an overview of the experience and learnings from the application process. Professor Kozina said universities and their partners can improve predictions about federal priorities, advance understanding of where and how to win, advance implementation of those plans, and adapt approaches as needed. He noted that this increases the ability and ability of the federal government to better take advantage of these opportunities. .

Most recently, the university joined a consortium of 15 public and private partners in a Phase 1 application to the Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration's Regional Innovation Hub Program. Wisconsin is one of 31 regions selected for the highly competitive Phase 1 Tech Hub designation.

Wendy Harris, regional innovation director for the Wisconsin Biohealth Technology & Innovation Hub, is leading the consortium's Phase 2 application, which will provide access to federal grants ranging from $50 million to $75 million. may become possible. Harris said the industry's existing strengths and ability to create a common mission and vision among biohealth stakeholders supported Wisconsin's success in Phase 1, and that industry-university connections contributed to this success. This point was emphasized by fellow panelist Anjon Odiya, Senior Vice Dean. He teaches basic research, biotechnology, and graduate studies at the University of California School of Medicine and Public Health, and serves on the board of the Tech Hub consortium.

Panelists' discussions highlighted the importance and opportunity of now for universities to embark on some bold new initiatives designed to address global challenges. As Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said in her speech to the Board of Governors, we have much to be proud of. My job, our job is to build on this excellence and also to think in big, bold ways about where we can take quantum leaps to serve this state and the world on a whole new level. to further strengthen this institution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.wisc.edu/ushering-in-a-new-era-of-innovation-and-economic-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

