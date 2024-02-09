Incremental tables – Google Cloud Community





Hello. I have some questions about how to manage incremental tables. I've read several blog posts, but no one has explained in detail what race conditions can occur. I hope someone here can shed some light on this topic.

What I want is to only process new data in the table since the last time I ran the job. The first obvious solution was to add a column with default value current_timestamp. But from what I understand, that timestamp is set to the query time. Therefore, if you run jobs concurrently, one job might start at, say, 10:00:00, add rows to the table, and end at 10:00:20. If you run a job at 10:00:10 that processes all new ones and saves the largest timestamp, it can exceed 10:00:00. And after I think everything is done until 10:00:10, these new entries are added to the table.

That's when I discovered a feature called change history. That's wonderful. This feature allows you to handle incremental changes made to a table. However, details are vague.

You can choose from APPENDS. You can specify a start and end timestamp. So I thought I could add a max timestamp. BigQuery crashes when I exceed BQ's current timestamp, but I don't think that's the case. You can run queries in advance, so you have to manage that part yourself.

Now suppose we need to save the largest timestamp seen so far for use in the next iteration. But I see that the max timestamp is 10:00:10, but could there actually be more entries added to that table before 10:00:10, or is it possible that 10:00 may be added exactly. 10? Or is there a guarantee that no matter what timestamp I read, older entries will never be added?

If this is a good use case, I would also like to understand how _CHANGE_TIMESTAMP is generated. I'm wondering if there is a way to avoid reading all the results and get the maximum final timestamp. For example, can I first select current_timestamp and use it with the maximum value? Are these solutions synchronized or is there some difference between the standard current_timestamp and the timestamp generated and put into _CHANGE_TIMESTAMP? There may be.

I'd love to know what guarantees I can expect with the change tracking feature, or if you have any other tips on how to implement incremental table processing that only includes rows once and doesn't miss any rows. line.

