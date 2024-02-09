WEST 2024: Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard aim to leverage emerging technologies





In many cases, the rate of technological development can be faster than the rate of the mission, and the military is trying to close the gap, especially since the rate of world events can outpace both.

Procurement and acquisition processes must also keep up with the pace of technology advancement, and that will be one of the focuses of the WEST 2024 conference, which begins Tuesday in San Diego.

“Our procurement system has really been developed around building large capital ships,” said Paul Fredenberg III, executive vice president for national security and defense, who co-organized the event with the United States. “It progresses on a seven-year cycle.” Naval Research Institute.

Is that enough to sustain innovation? Is it fast enough to enable a very modern combat service? That's the big picture, he added.

In the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard attendees will hear from Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro. Chief of Naval Operations Lisa Franchetti; Admiral Sam Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Rear Adm. Doug Small, commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems, and others.

Priorities include improved data analysis, faster technology updates

Future priorities for the maritime service may include modular acquisition, a concept that creates and/or buys systems that can be easily replaced on ships that are no longer in service, Fredenberg said. While marine technology is not changing as rapidly, these other forms of technology are.

In addition, the Navy and maritime partners are leveraging the digital environment and emerging technologies to enhance operations and decision-making, he said.

How do you collect data, synthesize it, classify it, make decisions, and send that data back to the optimal weapon system to solve problems in combat scenarios? he says .

There are new threats that adversaries are seeking to exploit and exploit. The battlefield is becoming increasingly complex. Maritime services want to leverage new technologies and capabilities to address these challenges.

Maritime services face unique technology challenges

Mission resiliency is important to all military services, including the Army and Air Force, but the maritime services have an additional challenge that goes beyond those common across the Department of Defense and Coast Guard: ships.

With steel walls, tight spaces, hatches with limited access, and working in corrosive seawater, ships aren't always a favorable environment for technology.

“There's no technology that doesn't live on the ship,” said Ron Stinbart, enterprise consultant architect at CDWG. Storage, network computing, video, video conferencing cameras, IP telephony, security: all of these must be customized and operated on board. They are floating data centers and floating managed service providers.

The Navy's Integrated Floating Network and Enterprise Services program provides a common environment for shipboard operations, but the service may struggle to find the right talent to continue functioning at the edge. says he. He is challenged to design an enterprise system that can be used by an 18-year-old who has no training in a shipboard environment.

Service departments are looking for automation solutions to help in some of these areas, Vredenberg said. In the near future, there will be a concerted effort to leverage digital and information technology to help services achieve the right balance between manned and unmanned systems. .

