Supriya Sule: Google Pay and PhonePe are two ticking time bombs, says LS member Supriya Sule





NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday claimed that apps like Google Pay and PhonePe are “two ticking time bombs” and asked what steps the government could take to stop money laundering. I asked if he was there. Participating in a debate on the Indian Economic White Paper in the Lok Sabha, Sule said whatever happened at Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) was “very alarming” and bordered on money laundering. said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month directed PPBL to stop accepting deposits and replenishments in customer accounts, wallets, FASTAg and other means from February 29 onwards.

Improve your technical skills with high value skill courses College Course Offering Website India Business School ISB Product Management Visit India Business School ISB Product Management Specialty Certificate Visit IIM Kozhikode IIMK Advanced Data Science Visit for Managers RBI Final Offer by Paytm despite a period of nudges led to harsh action against fintechs citing persistent non-compliance with regulatory guidelines. “Google Pay, Phone Pe are like a ticking time bomb. While Google Pay and Phone Pe apps are (widely) used, the BHIM app is hardly used. What is it doing to the economy?'' Soule said.

JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak accused the government of misusing ED, CBI and income tax against opposition members.

Mr Hansdak said a white paper should be submitted on abuses of central agencies. Find articles of interest “They (the BJP) government are in power because of the ED. Otherwise they will not be able to win the elections,” he said from Rajmahal constituency in Jharkhand in Lok Sabha. Representative Hansdak said. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the corruption witnessed during the 10 years of the UPA government was unprecedented. He said that during the UPA's tenure, people would take loans and forget to repay them.

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), who participated in the discussion, said the white paper was more rhetoric than content.

He asked the government to explain why the average growth rate was higher at 6.8% during the 10-year UPA period and 5.9% during the NDA period.

The fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP averaged 4.7% under UPA rules, but it rose to 5.1% over the 10-year period under NDA.

The average inflation rate was 8%, but it fell to 5% under the NDA government in 2014.

Owaisi also said the NDA government was benefiting from favorable oil prices and asked the government to tell the country how demonetization was negatively impacting the country's poor.

IUML MP Mohammed Bashir said, “This document is for the BJP, by the BJP, of the BJP, and for the elections of the BJP.”

He further said that the Congress-led UPA government has brought various important bills such as Right to Information, Right to Education and introduced MNREGA for the welfare of the poor.

