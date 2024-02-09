5 Questions to Alec Ross





Alec Ross. | Lars Horn/The Back House

Hello. Welcome to this week's installment of “Five Questions to the Future.'' This week I spoke with author Alec Ross, director of venture firm Anpro, professor at the University of Bologna Business School, and senior innovation advisor to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Ross is also the author of a book titled The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People and the Fight for Our Future, in which he argues that technological innovation and modern geopolitics require a rethinking of the social contract. I claim that. We will explore what that will look like and why America is currently failing at both general projects (inspiring the nation with bold ideas) and specific projects (modernizing the workforce). We talked about what was going on. An edited and condensed version of the conversation follows:

What are some big ideas that are underappreciated?

The very concept of the social contract needs to be revived after a 200-year hiatus.

Social contracts are written and unwritten rules that balance the relationship between governments, citizens, and businesses. We have lost that balance. Just as industrialization led to the creation of five-day weekends, pensions, child labor laws, minimum wages, free public education, and so on, we need to rethink the foundations of our social contract as we transition our economies. there is. From industrial to increasingly technical and knowledge-based. We can pass all the plans and bills we want in Congress, but until we consider more fundamentally what the relationship between state, capital, and labor is, we will only make incremental progress. there is no.

What technology do you think is overrated?

99% of fintech is pointlessly mundane. Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent making the wheels of financial services turn a little faster or a little more efficiently, with little return. Whenever I hear the word fintech, my eyes roll.

What book most shaped your vision for your future?

“Plutocracy” by Chrystia Freeland. Although it's a terrible title and doesn't explain what the book is about at all, I think she did a great job of capturing some of the economic dynamics that have been unleashed over the past 15 years.

She describes the birth of a music star, for example. For example, what created the conditions for Taylor Swift? In the past, pre-recordings meant that the voices of the world's greatest opera singers could only be heard by those in the opera hall. That changed with the advent of recording, and even more so with digitization. What's interesting is how brands, global sources of wealth, and the macroeconomy have been shaped by technological developments, and I think Chrystia Freeland describes it beautifully. .

What can we do with technology that the government isn’t doing?

If I wanted to talk about big ideas, I would blast the Department of Labor.

It has a billion dollar budget, but it has done a terrible job in this country of preparing young people to compete in tomorrow's economy. I'm an executive at companies all over the world, and I get tired of seeing how effective training systems are in other countries, while in the United States, for example, training systems are very weak. We need to think about how to develop human resources not only in universities but also in this country.

What I particularly struggled with was training skilled workers. It was a country with a barbell-shaped economy. There are a lot of knowledge workers, a lot of people pushing mops and folding sheets, but the middle class is thin. Despite spending tens of billions of dollars a year on the Department of Labor, we do a terrible job of developing our workforce and have too few people in skilled trades.

What surprised you most this year?

Malaise. What I feel right now, after the coronavirus and all the activities that come with it, is that America is a tired country.When people lament the choice of candidates in presidential elections, I think: [its because] People are tired and demotivated.

In this moment of great political and economic impact, Americans seem exhausted, and I don't blame them for that. But 2024 is supposed to be the year when people take to the streets and get involved in politics, and instead develop a kind of mild addiction to social media, and when they finally get out of it, they end up more depressed and apathetic than ever. It looks like it is. I was surprised because there is so much unrest in the United States right now and everyone has to shed blood.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Tucker Carlson. | AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin made some typically bombastic statements about artificial intelligence and the future of humanity in an interview with Tucker Carlson last night.

And they were even pro-regulation! President Putin says: When the understanding arose that the endless and uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence or genetics or other modern trends cannot be stopped, just as it was impossible to hide gunpowder from humanity. , these studies will still exist… If humanity then feels a threat to itself and humanity as a whole, it's time to negotiate at the inter-state level about how to regulate this. It seems to me that there may be a coming.

He also gave a nod to Elon Musk's Neuralink project, saying he can't stop Musk and will do as he sees fit, and that he thinks he's a scientist who will create Superman through genetic engineering. He also mentioned the ability to

More from the state's AI regulatory world: California lawmakers introduced a bill yesterday that would impose stronger regulations on the most powerful AI models, developed primarily in Silicon Valley.

POLITICO's Lara Corte reported for Pro subscribers yesterday on a bill introduced by State Sen. Scott Wiener. The bill would require safety regulations and other requirements for large models to pass safety tests and prove they can be shut down in an emergency. It would also establish an AI research center with public funds and establish legal liability for AI developers if their systems cause serious damage.

A spokesperson for TechNet, an industry group that represents many major AI developers, including Meta and Google, said in a statement that it was cautiously open to the bill, and that Sen. Wiener will continue to review the bill and ensure that any AI is a reality. He said he is looking forward to working with. These policies benefit all Californians, address all risks, and strengthen our global competitiveness.

