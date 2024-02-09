Microsoft's Super Bowl message: We are now an AI company





Microsoft is returning to the Super Bowl on Sunday with an AI-powered chatbot commercial. This signals the company's determination to move away from its image as a cheap software maker and reorient its products around the potential of artificial intelligence.

The one-minute commercial, posted on YouTube on Thursday, depicts people using their phones to access Copilot, an AI assistant Microsoft introduced last year. The app has been shown to help people automate a variety of tasks, from generating snippets of computer code to creating digital art.

Microsoft's Super Bowl appearance is its first game appearance in four years and highlights the company's efforts to reinvent itself as an AI-focused company. The tech giant has poured billions of dollars into developing AI capabilities, including investing $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, and integrating the technology into its flagship products such as Microsoft Word, Excel, and Azure.

Microsoft now wants consumers and businesses looking for inspiration from AI-powered programs to use its services rather than rivals like Google, which on Thursday announced upgrades to its AI programs. thinking.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said that for the world's high-tech companies, the key question is who will ultimately win in the AI ​​race, with the market set to grow to $1.3 trillion by 2032. He predicted it could rise, he told CBS MoneyWatch. “The Bowl is a unique time to change perceptions even more,” he said.

Advertisers are paying about $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime for this year's game, and the number of viewers is expected to swell to more than 100 million.

Microsoft wants viewers to know that its Copilot app will be getting upgrades “simultaneously with the start of the Super Bowl ad,” including a “cleaner, more polished look” and a new includes suggested prompts that may help you take advantage of the company's AI capabilities, writes Microsoft Consumer Chief Marketer. Officer Yusuf Mehdi said in a blog post this week.

So far, Microsoft's strategy is paying off. The company's cloud-based revenue rose 24% to $33.7 billion in the most recent quarter, driven by, for example, the integration of AI into its Azure cloud computing services. And investors agree, with the company now ranked as the world's most valuable company, ahead of Apple, with a market valuation of $3.1 trillion.

The rise of streaming platforms and social media has fragmented audiences, making the Super Bowl the most-watched prime-time television broadcast in recent years. According to Variety magazine's prime time rankings, the 2023 event drew approximately 115 million viewers, twice the audience of the second most-watched television event of the same year.

Ives said this unparalleled exposure could help Microsoft maintain its lead over several big tech companies as it increasingly races toward domination of the AI ​​market.

“This has been a poker move for years as Microsoft leads the way in AI…other companies are now chasing them,” Ives said. Microsoft is “driving 160 miles per hour in a Ferrari in the left lane, while other competitors are driving 30 miles per hour in minivans.”

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter for CBS MoneyWatch, covering business and technology news. She also writes for her CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, she interned in the BizTech Unit at NBC News and worked on the web scraping team at the Associated Press.

