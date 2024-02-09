The Blacklist and Google continue collaboration with new Black Voices Fellowship





EXCLUSIVE: The Black List and Google today announced the four writers selected for the inaugural Black List x YouTube Originals Black Voices Creator Fellows. The winners are Beverly Chukwu, Shannon Hawkins, Brandon Hines, and Dushyant Johnson. Please see below for more information about Fellows.

The Black Voices Fellowship provides financial grants and creative support to writers who develop proofs of concept for pitching television shows. Each fellow will receive $40,000 each to create a proof of concept and develop a pitch for a television series that authentically reflects the Black experience.

Blacklist and Google will also pair each fellowship winner with one showrunner mentor and two additional screenwriter mentors. This year's showrunner mentors are Monica Owusu-Breen (Alias), Owen Smith (Brusk-ish), Aaron Rashaan Thomas (Friday Night Lights), and Larry Wilmore (Insecure). Additional writer mentors include Kay O'Egan (This Is Us), Karen Joseph Adcock (The Bear), Amanda Idoko (Yuba County Breaking News), Joy C. Mitchell (Bridgerton), and Felicia Pride ( Grey's Anatomy), Gia Gordon (Law & Order). ) Davia Carter (Queen of the South), John Dorsey (This Is Us).

“In March 2021, McKinsey & Company released a study estimating that Hollywood misses out on $10 billion each year due to anti-Black bias,” said Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard. “That bias comes in many forms. One of them is a lack of investment in the early careers of exceptionally talented creators. We're very proud to be able to invest in exactly that kind of extraordinary talent. Those who continue to do so will be greatly rewarded and we all have the opportunity to watch the shows these people are making. If you do, you will be greatly rewarded.”

The Black List and Google previously collaborated on a storytelling fellowship that provided financial and creative support to five writers in the development and execution of new film and television pilots. Five fellows were each awarded her $20,000 to support themselves for six months while they create. Their mentors include Max Barbakow (Palm Springs), Andy Ciara (Palm Springs), Marja Lewis Ryan (The L Word), and Erika Ribinoja (Marry Me). I was there.

“When talented creators are ignored, we all miss out on great stories. We are partnering with The Black List to help this group of amazing Black storytellers share their work and ensure that no one We're excited to help bring people closer to a world where they belong,” said Myles Johnson, head of Google Belonging Marketing.

About Fellow:

Beverly Chukwu Project: Foreverland

Logline: After a very public miscarriage, a sheltered woman is exiled from her religious Nigerian community and forced to start over in a strange city, where she is haunted by figures from her childhood fantasy world. will be done.

Beverly “Bev” Chukwu is a Nigerian-American writer, filmmaker, and script consultant from Garland, Texas. Chukwu's produced projects have screened at the Women in Horror Film Festival, Cinellas Americas, and AGLIFF, and her screenplay The Prince of Ravendale Street is a feature in her 2021 BlueCat Screenplay Competition I won an award. She has worked in various mental health fields for over 7 years of her life, including one year providing behavioral therapy to neurodivergent youth and adults. Chukwu has received fellowships from the Black List x WIF Episodic Lab and the James A. Michener Center for Writers, where she also earned her MFA in screenwriting and fiction. Chukwu continues to advocate for filmmakers as her EA of Film and Creative Media Director at the Austin Film Institute.

Shannon Hawkins Project: Cultivation

Logline: A lifelong feral girl returns to her sleepy, conservative hometown to raise her recently deceased best friend's 9-year-old daughter, where she co-parents, PTA meetings, and more without losing her own child. She struggles to overcome the difficulties of her mean mothers. Rebellious spirit.

Shannon Hawkins is a comedy writer and creative who has spent much of her graduate school career pursuing episodic television writing. She believes that “all of our Black stories are authentic Black stories,” and she focuses on showing the nuance and vastness of Black heritage within the United States. More specifically, her stories center around black protagonists who are forced into unconventional and insane situations and who come of age later in life. In addition to her writing career, Hawkins works in marketing for a global entertainment company, is a three-time quarterfinalist at the Austin Film Festival, and is the first in her Matters 2021-2022 class of mentorship. He is also a member of.

Brandon Hines Project: Mess Hall

Logline: A black queer New Yorker returns to his hometown in Georgia after the death of his estranged mother, a local jazz legend. To her surprise, she leaves him an abandoned nightclub in her will, filled with his family's bygone past and ghosts.

Brandon K. Hines is from High Point, North Carolina. After Brandon strayed from the medical school path, he climbed the production ladder, working on projects such as “30 Rock,'' “Royal Pains,'' and “Sex and the City 2.'' After finding his footing, Brandon discovered his love for television writing and went on to work as a script coordinator and writer's assistant, gathering over 10 years of writers' room experience and writing credits such as “Crashing,'' “High Maintenance.'' ” and “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.” . In 2019, Brandon landed his first writing assignment on the ABC International/France M6 series Reef Break. Since then, he has written scripts for his MTV variety series “Yo!” MTV Wrap: Asia, Amazon Studios' Harlem Season 2, Showtime's Fellow Travelers. To this day, Brandon continues to create queer and diverse stories across a variety of platforms.

Dushyant Johnson Project: Year of the Goat$

Logline: In a land of hatred, stereotypes, and mumble rap, two Asian American best friends with different ideas of success try to convince the world that they are the future of hip-hop.

Dushyant Johnson is a screenwriter from Irvington, New Jersey. His first love was boxing. After winning several amateur tournaments, he considered turning professional, but after a chance encounter with a lawyer while jogging on the outskirts of an upscale residential area, Duchamp decided to try his hand at law school. I made it. It was an instant disappointment. While in law school, Duchamp wrote his first comedy, Legal Slackers, based on his experiences as the only urban minority at his own law school. He wanted to do something other than become a lawyer and continued to hone his skills while boxing. Mr. Duchamp graduated from law school in 2015 and is currently a constitutional lawyer. He continues to focus on his writing, hoping to transition into a career as a full-time writer.

The partnership was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, the brand consulting arm of UTA, which represents Google.

