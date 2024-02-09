Have we lost faith in technology?





Written by Zoe Kleinman Technology Editor

ITVPopular ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office has highlighted problems that can be caused by faulty software

Relationship status: Complicated.

When it comes to technology, we are more dependent and wary than ever before.

Society is becoming more connected, but also more lonely. Increased productivity, but also increased burnout. We have more privacy tools, but perhaps less privacy.

There's no question that some innovations are universally great. A new antibiotic formula that kills a previously deadly hospital superbug has been invented with an AI tool.

Machines that can suck carbon dioxide from the air could be a big help in the fight against climate change. Video games and movies become more immersive and interesting with better screens and better effects.

But on the other hand, technology-related scandals are dominating the headlines. News of data breaches, cyber-attacks, and horrific online abuses are regularly reported.

In Britain, a flaw in accounting software led to hundreds of innocent postal workers being falsely accused of fraud due to blind faith in the technology, sparking public outrage.

“Like everything, there's a dark side to technology. It's a double-edged sword,” says Professor Mike Malone, a veteran Silicon Valley watcher.

In other words, it's complicated.

Getty ImagesAI, led by app ChatGPT, has dominated tech headlines over the past year

I've been talking a lot lately about how people are losing faith in powerful technology tools (both hardware and software) because of things like this. Technological tools have dominated our lives and are causing great disruption.

Eileen Burbidge of investment fund Passion Capital insists it's business as usual.

“I think it's pretty cyclical,” she says. “We've been talking about this for years as it relates to data privacy, AI, robotics, privacy, social media, work, welfare, etc…”

While she may feel like a broken record, she also believes it's an important conversation to continue.

“This allows consumers and businesses to be more conscientious about what they adopt,” she added. “It also helps regulators think about where to focus their attention.”

Advertising industry veteran Sir Martin Sorrell was characteristically frank on this point. “Everyone uses technology. It would be wrong to say we are losing faith in technology,” he told me.

But he agrees that people are becoming increasingly fearful of the impact of rapidly advancing AI tools, especially when it comes to their impact on jobs (a recent report by the International Monetary Fund found that suggests that 40% of jobs will be affected by AI).

He gave me a harsh example from his world. “The time it took him to create an ad went from three weeks to three hours.”

And it's not just job losses that people fear when it comes to AI. There are legitimate concerns that in the future, powerful automated tools that make important decisions about us, perhaps in healthcare or judicial proceedings, will display unintentional discrimination and bias.

Additionally, there are dilemmas about the data on which these tools are trained and who that data belongs to, and, in the more extreme case, the existential threat of humanity's extinction due to out-of-control machines.

Paolo Pescatore is an analyst who closely monitors the technology sector. “Basically, if there's a problem, people should stop using it,” he says.

But he goes on to talk about the peer pressure to stay connected, from colleagues, friends, family and even governments who want to move to digital services.

And what about the technology sector itself? Major U.S. companies have laid off thousands of employees in recent months. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, is known for favoring a work culture and was one of the first to bring his staff back to the office after the pandemic.

Entrepreneur Thomas Hargas said the industry has become a more vulnerable place for employees. “Technology workers were very comfortable in our jobs pre-COVID,” he explains.

“People used to say, 'Google isn't a job, it's a retirement plan.' Those days are long gone.”

Strothomas Hargas says AI is making many people working in high-tech fields quite anxious.

Mr. Hargas is a young tech boss with big ambitions. His first startup was Twitter, which he sold to his Successful procurement.

“Technology workers thought they were safe from automation. Now we are among the people who might be replaced,” he says. That is, he was replaced by his AI tool, which writes code like himself.

“Right now, many people are facing an existential crisis.”

Industry watchers like me have been seeing the arrival of AI for some time, but the dramatic impact of the launch of one product, ChatGPT, surprised everyone.

More than a year has passed since the book was released, and within a few months, he passed the bar exam for apprentice lawyers. Sam Altman, president of OpenAI, which created it, said advances seen in 2024 will make the current version “archaic.”

Is it time to slow things down a bit?

A recent survey by PR firm Edelman found that 52% of Brits (yes, that old ratio again) think innovation is developing too fast, and 70% believe that technology heads develop new technologies slowly. It was suggested that he thought it should be done.

Realistically, the chances of that happening are virtually zero. This is especially true with the money and power flowing into the AI ​​field.

However, Professor Malone argues that the explosion of public debate surrounding it is also healthy.

“We no longer just blindly accept new technology,” he says. “That's good.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/business-68057193 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos