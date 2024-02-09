How technology can facilitate peer-to-peer viewing





Today's workplaces are increasingly adopting new technologies to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as enrich company culture and employee engagement. One area where software innovation is having an impact is promoting peer-to-peer recognition and recognition.

It will be easier to express your gratitude and you will be able to do it on a daily basis.

Online employee recognition software makes it easy for any employee to recognize the accomplishments of their colleagues, big or small. Traditionally, managers were the main source of formal recognition in the workplace, but now technology has made giving praise more accessible, fair and routine.

With a modern recognition platform, it's easy to send a shoutout that's visible throughout your company, making peer praise transparent. Colleagues can post public messages highlighting things they appreciate about team members for a variety of accomplishments, such as closing a big sale, providing guidance, or collaborating on a project.

Data Shows Peer Perceptions Have a Huge Influence

While manager reviews remain important, research shows that peer reviews often have an even more powerful impact on employee morale, engagement, and retention. In one survey by SHRM, 67 percent of employees said praise from co-workers increases motivation, but only 43 percent said the same about manager reviews.

Part of the reason is that praise from someone on your level feels more genuine and resonates emotionally. Peer recognition can strengthen a culture where all employees, not just managers, recognize and celebrate successes, no matter how small.

build friendships and connections

Crowdsourced recognition not only boosts individual morale, but also brings team members closer together through shared moments of appreciation. When co-workers post public messages of praise, and everyone in the company can respond and comment, it creates positive interactions and bonds.

Public peer evaluations reflect the innate human need to feel seen, valued, and connected to a group. This is an important prerequisite for employee satisfaction and retention. Where once employees might have received a few dozen reviews focused on by their managers over the course of their career, they are now likely to receive hundreds of reviews from co-workers over many years.

The cumulative effect of crowdsourced praise can have a significant impact on making each employee feel part of the fabric of the company's culture.

Facilitate two-way communication between leaders and staff

While technology democratizes perception, it also provides valuable insights for leadership. Aggregated, anonymous data can show company executives patterns in the types of performance that employees rate against their peers.

Leaders can then tailor formal reward programs to align with the behaviors employees inherently want to celebrate, such as risk-taking, collaboration, or transcendent service. Crowdsourced recognition software tools can illuminate employees' emerging needs and aspirations, providing leaders with critical feedback to move company culture forward.

Data analysis enables targeted culture initiatives

Comprehensive analysis, from participation rates to the most common types of recognition, is one of the benefits of technology solutions. With concrete metrics that show who is evaluating whom and why, company leaders have unprecedented access to understand the health of their organizations, risk areas for disengagement, and bright spots worth investing in. You can get the opportunity.

Leaders can use these insights to strengthen efforts around the cultural attributes most important to long-term success: diversity, cross-functional cohesion, skill development, innovation, and integrity. In that sense, crowdsourced appraisals through technology are uniquely positioned to help companies take employee appraisals to the next level.

Rather than replacing old-fashioned personal expressions of appreciation, purpose-built software simplifies and scales up recognition so the potential positive impact is spread across all employees. When used strategically, every employee can feel truly valued through daily moments of recognition from colleagues. By promoting the most authentic aspects of culture, technology-enabled recognition fosters an environment in which both people and organizations thrive.

