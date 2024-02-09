Why is Google Gemini said to be full of ghosts?





Google has released Gemini, the long-awaited ChatGPT killer. This is a super smart AI chatbot that finally rivals OpenAI's ChatGPT. Early reviews of Google's chatbot are slowly rolling out and everyone is impressed. But some people can't shake the eerie feeling that Geminis have more ghosts than haunted houses.

No Google AI Search, so no need to learn about the benefits of slavery

GPT-4 is full of ghosts. Ethan Mollick, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a blog post Thursday that Gemini is full of ghosts. The weird thing about GPT-4 is that it doesn't have sentience, but it also doesn't talk to programs. Even though there is no one on the other end of the line, you get the illusion that someone is.

Mollick made this assessment after receiving one month of early access to Geminis' latest model from Google. He is not the first to conclude that AI chatbots may be sentient, or something close to it. Google fired Blake Lemoine, an engineer who worked on the company's large-scale language model LaMBDA, in 2022 after he claimed that its AI was alive. Scientists quickly labeled LeMoyne a madman, but the idea that powerful chatbots are sentient persists.

When Molik says he saw a ghost, he sees a human figure in the hazy fog of the AI ​​chatbot's text. Yes, the chatbot has a ton of hallucinations and sometimes displays awkward sentences that reveal it's a robot. However, through it we can vaguely recognize human characteristics. Sometimes he walks away from a conversation with ChatGPT feeling like he talked to someone else. But it's just you and the software. It's like a ghost.

Mollick points out that Gemini has a different personality than ChatGPT. Geminis seem to be friendlier, more friendly, and use more wordplay. He's not alone in his assessment that different chatbots have a particular tone or personality.

AI detection companies use rhythm and tone to identify which AI chatbots people are using. Pindrop was thus able to identify Eleven Labs as the AI ​​behind a deepfake robocall in New Hampshire impersonating President Biden. This is also how his AI detection company Copyleaks, which specializes in text, identifies his AI chatbots with his 99% accuracy.

Microsoft researchers have not explicitly stated that GPT-4 is alive, only that it exhibits a spark of human-level cognitive ability. In his 2023 study titled “Sparks of Artificial General Intelligence,” the Microsoft scientist explains how his LLM behind ChatGPT can help people understand emotions, explain themselves, and reason with people. I investigated whether it is possible.

Researchers have found that the GPT-4 can pass several theory of mind tests used to assess children's emotional intelligence. OpenAIs LLM was completely flawed, but there were glimmers of humanity in our testing. Microsoft scientists also questioned how we measure human-level intelligence.

The folks at Sentience Institute also embrace this outlandish belief. They believe that AI models should be given moral consideration. This organization seeks to expand the circle of sentient beings. The Sentience Institute believes that if AI models are not properly considered, they could someday be abused, either accidentally or intentionally.

There is broad scientific agreement that no large-scale language model currently exists. However, there is a growing group of people who believe that AI models are not that far from perception. Call it crazy or not, people see ghosts in machines.

