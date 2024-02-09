Innovation is the name of the game in the Tech Awards category





The entry deadline for the 5th Tees Tech Awards is approaching, and the search for new digital innovations that are making waves has begun.

The Tees Tech Awards, an ATees business event in partnership with Fitfactory Technology and Everfield, will be held at the Kirkleatham Walled Garden Pavilion on the evening of Thursday 6th June.

The awards will include 12 awards covering a wide range of our world-class technologies.

Winners of the Innovation Award are companies that excel in innovation in terms of ideas, products, services, and success.

You may have launched or successfully brought to market a cutting-edge product or service, achieved firsts in innovation in various fields, or generally shined brightly. The judges will be looking for evidence and examples of true innovation in the digital field.

Last year, V_LAB was named the winner in the innovation category for its innovative THERCOM product.

THERCOM, an indoor climate controller, relies on the user's thermal comfort rather than temperature settings.

But who will win the award in 2024? Entries open now, so be quick!

Other company categories in Tees Tech Awards 2024 include Company of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Newcomom of the Year, Tech Start-Up and Tech for Good.

There is also a Digital Transformation Award for non-tech companies that are leveraging digital technology to advance their business.

Individual categories include Rising Star, Unsung Hero, Tees Tech Business Leader, and a panel of past winners will be named 2024 Tees Tech Ambassador, replacing 2023 winner Bob Makin of Behavior Interactive. Select.

Category sponsors include Azets, Vistech Services, EnAppSys, Middlesbrough College and Punch Robson Solicitors, with Core, LDC and Square One Law each supporting the event program, welcome drinks and screening of the shortlisted films.

The Tees Tech Awards 2024 entry deadline is Friday 15th March. Participation is free and businesses can enter in up to three different categories as an organization or an individual working for that organization.

Click here to see the entire category and see the entry form.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://teesbusiness.co.uk/2024/02/09/innovation-is-the-name-of-the-game-in-tech-awards-category/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos