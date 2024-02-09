Google Cloud Architect Jobs at McDonald's in Chicago, IL





Company Profile:

McDonald's evolving growth strategy, Accelerated the Arches, puts customers and employees first and leverages competitive advantages to strengthen the brand. The company has been featured on lists such as Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

Strengthening 4D (Delivery, Digital, Drive-Thru, Development)

Our growth pillars highlight the critical role technology plays as the world's leading omnichannel restaurant brand. Technology enables organizations through digital technology to improve the experience for customers, crew, and employees every day.

Global technology opens the way

Leading the digital transformation of our business are intrapreneurs who are building industry-defining technologies using the latest innovations and platforms such as AI and edge computing to unlock the next cutting-edge opportunity for our business. It is a technology organization made up of houses. At McDonald's, you'll solve innovation challenges at incredible scale and work across a global team that's always hungry for a challenge. This provides engineers with access to exciting career paths. Bonus he points if he can see his family and friends using the technology he built at his favorite girlfriend's McDonald's restaurant.

Check out our Global Technology Technical Blog to learn how technology can directly enable the acceleration of your Arches strategy.

job description:

This opportunity is part of the Global Technology Infrastructure & Operations Team (GTIO). GTIO's mission is to provide the latest relevant technology to support the way McDonald's operates. We provide best-in-class foundational technology products and services, including global networking, cloud, end-user computing, and IT service management. Our goal is always to provide our customers with an engaging, relevant and simple experience.

The Google Cloud Architect role is part of the Cloud Infrastructure & Operations team in Global Technology Infrastructure & Operations. This role reports to the Cloud Business Office Director and is responsible for providing subject matter expertise regarding current and future plans, technology architectures, models, and standards. This role works closely with the Cloud Platform Engineering team (DevOps and Security), Cloud Operations, Enterprise Architecture, and Engineering teams to ensure consistent enterprise technology strategy and direction.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced technology leader to help transform infrastructure and operational products and services across the McDonald's environment.

Responsibilities and responsibilities:

We provide expert guidance and guidance to insiders on building and migrating applications, overcoming technical adoption challenges, and optimizing their use of Google Cloud Platform. Provides hands-on support to development teams to address platform-specific project requirements. Plan and design cloud-based applications and identify opportunities to improve existing application architectures. We ensure that all cloud architectures are built to the highest standards of security and compliance. Design and implement web services in the cloud, including setting up geographically redundant services. Assist clients and project efforts by documenting technical requirements for infrastructure, applications, integrations, databases, and networks. Collaborate in an agile-based environment and provide relevant feedback on daily team stand-up calls. Qualified to define new reference architectures or continuously improve them:

Basic qualifications

Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (i.e. at least two weeks since last dose) and provide proof of vaccination by start date if hired need to do it. Willingness and ability to live McDonald's values ​​(Service, Inclusion, Integrity, Community, Family) every day. Ability to think strategically and relate architectural decisions/recommendations to business needs. Deep understanding of cloud solution architectures from one or more major cloud service providers, with a focus on Google Cloud. Deep experience with some or all of these cloud concepts: Infrastructure as a Service, Serverless Architecture, Container Architecture, Platform as a Service, Storage, Infrastructure as Code, Identity and Access Management. Certification: Professional Google Cloud Architect or willing to obtain it in his first year.

Desired qualifications

Extensive experience with private, hybrid, or public cloud technologies. Strong expertise in GCP and other cloud implementations, including architecture, design, and platform management. Familiarity with cloud-based serverless, storage, and developer tools technologies. Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills, with a proven track record of managing multiple stakeholders. His 5+ years of experience in application development/architecture, of which at least 3 of his years were dedicated to GCP. Comfortable presenting complex, technical topics to senior executives in an actionable manner. Experience with agile methodologies, automation, and tools. Continuous integration and continuous deployment tools and processes.

experience

3+ years as an engineer or architect working with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Bachelor's degree or Master's degree with her 6+ years of relevant work experience. Additional Information:

McDonald's is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of our job. Additionally, if you (or another applicant you know) need assistance accessing or reading this job posting, or would like assistance with the application process, please contact recruit.supportteam@us. Please contact us at mcd.com.

McDonald's provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and job applicants, and is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and job applicants, and is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and job applicants, and is committed to protecting against gender, gender stereotypes, pregnancy (including pregnancy, childbirth, and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding), race, We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind, regardless of race. skin color, religion, ancestry or national origin, age, disability status, medical condition, marital status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, protected military or veteran status, citizenship status. Status, genetic information, or other characteristics protected by federal, state, or local law. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruitment, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leave, compensation, and training.

Nothing in this job posting or description should be construed as an offer or guarantee of employment.

