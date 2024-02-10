Staff Recruitment, Online Safety Top CoSN List of K-12 Hurdles





K-12 leaders across the country believe generative artificial intelligence is the new technology that will enable today's education, but attracting and retaining educators and IT professionals remains a challenge for leaders. This week, the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), a professional organization, reported that

CoSN's 43-page report published this week identifies hurdles, drivers, and technology enablers for K-12 innovation and draws on input from more than 140 U.S. educators and IT professionals. Based on this, we have compiled annual updates on these three categories.

Recruiting and retaining experts remains the top hurdle for the third year in a row, but the placement of other topics has changed from previous reports. Just as non-generative AI was new to the list of technology enablers in 2023, generative AI is new to the list of technology enablers this year.

CoSN CEO Keith Krueger said in a news release that changes in these topics represent a turning point in education and demonstrate the need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders in the education technology field. Ta.

The best part about the annual K-12 Innovation Advancement Report is that it doesn't try to tell education leaders the answers to today's K-12 innovations. Rather, it is a thoughtful framework for thinking about innovation that focuses on hurdles, accelerators, and technology enablers, he said in a public statement. Edtech enthusiasts too often start with technology when making the case for innovation. CoSN reverses that trend and starts with the why (hurdle).

The CoSN report attributes ongoing challenges in faculty recruitment and retention to educators' social and emotional burnout and low pay compared to what they earn in other fields. It is said that this is the reason why some students put aside their passion for education and leave the field. The report cited a 2022 study by the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit policy think tank, that found that 85% of school principals and 73% of teachers reported work-related stress, compared to 85% of school principals and 73% of teachers. Among working adults, the figure was 35%.

According to the CoSN report, the second hurdle is cybersecurity and ensuring online safety. The third hurdle is increasing innovation and inertia in the education system. That means schools need to adapt to what works within a larger effort to develop industry standards across districts and states. In contrast, digital equity, the evolution of teaching and learning, and technology and the future of work, all of which were on the list last year, are not among the top three hurdles in the latest report.

Topping the list for this year's accelerators is a change in attitude towards demonstrating learning, which involves assigning value to student learning and transferring that learning to higher education, vocational training, career paths, and real-world life. It includes being associated with. Building the human capacity of leaders, or strengthening professional communities in K-12 schools, took his second place. And her third is learner agency, which means students are molded into leaders and innovators.

In the technology enabler category, generative AI took the top spot. This is because generative AI is being recognized as a transformative force in education, changing not just how students learn, but what they need to learn.

As school systems around the world explore the benefits and challenges of this technology, experts are working to meet the urgent need for policies and processes that ensure the safe, effective, and responsible use of genAI for all stakeholders. The report states that the report states that:

This year's No. 2 ranked technology enabler is analytics and adaptation technology, which uses data to make instructional decisions and select tools that adapt to students. The third, rich digital ecosystem, encourages practices that connect digital systems to support student learning and school operations.

Topics that have been on the list of technology enablers in previous years, but not this year, include untethered broadband and connectivity, blended learning tools, cloud infrastructure, mobile devices, augmented reality, and online privacy and safety. Includes tools and more.

The report concludes with recommendations from members of the CoSN Advisory Board who supported this annual project. An emphasis on collaboration among the K-12 community and recognition of the speed of educational technology innovation was a common theme in the comments.

If we can leverage the advances in technology seen over the past few years and build on the universal recognition, inspired by COVID-19, that learning is possible in ways other than the traditional classroom, we can You can be in the sweet spot of functional growth. Mary Wegner, an assistant professor at the University of Alaska Southeast, said in the report. Be brave and lean into this space to ensure that every student and teacher has the opportunity to learn and contribute within the education ecosystem.

