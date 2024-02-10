Introducing Google Maps' new generative AI recommendations for the first time





Summary Google is integrating generative AI into Google Maps to help users get smart recommendations near them. AI features provide curated searches in a variety of categories, including places to eat and things to do, and provide tips to enhance your search based on budget, location, and weather conditions. This feature can be accessed from the search menu once enabled, but is currently only available to people in the United States.

Google has invested significant resources in revamping its AI efforts since last year. We have already seen integration within the Workspace app powered by Duet AI. A while ago, the company announced that it would be introducing its AI attributes to Google Maps, starting with Local Guides. We're now getting our first look at how Maps will introduce this new feature addition to users.

One of our readers noticed a change at startup. The card prompts users for an AI-generated search, with a button just below to try it out. This leads to a page explaining how generated AI works within Google Maps and the usual caveats, such as information about this being an feature and how your data is shared with Google. .

Once you tap Continue, you'll be taken to a page with a list of questions you can ask, like decent places to eat nearby and places to visit to kill time. At the bottom of the page, you'll find tips to enhance your search by adding details based on your budget, the places or areas you want to visit, and weather conditions (like where to go on a rainy/snowy day). Select one of our curated searches to learn how Maps recommends businesses specific to your query.

Related Google Maps takes the guesswork out of restaurant reviews Say goodbye to random unlabeled food photos

In the example above, a query about activities for kids on a rainy day would return results for nearby indoor playgrounds with the quirky caption “Let the kids burn off some energy at the indoor playground.” Masu. If no area or region is specified in the query, Maps performs the search within the user's current location. Speaking to The Verge during the initial announcement of this AI feature within Maps, Google said that mentioning a region or city in a query will narrow the results to a specific region.

Once you complete the onboarding process and enable this feature in Maps, you can access it later from the search menu. As seen above, just below the horizontal list of saved locations (home, work, etc.),[生成 AI を使用して検索]Options will be displayed.

Related: Google Gemini is promising, but still can't replace the Assistant I tried the “ AI assistant” and my impressions are mixed

This is a good entry point for people to become familiar with AI-based recommendations within Google Maps. However, while it's currently limited to people in the United States, it won't be long before the rest of the world can get a taste of it, too. Speaking of which, Google Gemini, which was initially limited to the US, will be available in more regions starting next week.

In addition to new AI features built into the map, the app has also been redesigned with the introduction of card-style layouts. This comes with some useful design tweaks to the navigation UI that go a long way toward improving the user experience.

Thank you: Moshe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-maps-generative-ai-features-first-look/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos