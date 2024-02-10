Why investing in innovation is mission critical





The White House's recent move to foster investment in innovation by designating 31 communities as regional innovation and technology hubs (Techhubs) will help maintain competitive advantage and secure new opportunities. It serves as an important reminder to technology companies that continued modernization is essential to establishing their position. As they happen.

The Tech Hub is part of the federal government's efforts to improve America's competitiveness in the global technology sector. Each community can compete for grants of up to $75 million to make innovative investments in the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation. According to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, “Tech hubs build the workforce of the future, enable companies to start and expand, and enable the deployment and delivery of important new technologies.”

Related: What the surge in AI adoption means for IT skills development

Digital transformation is a given for most organizations, but managing an ever-changing environment has reinforced its importance. There are many benefits to be gained from technological advances, and there are proven best practices to keep up with innovation and ensure a smooth and successful transformation. Let's take a closer look here.

Incorporating new technology to enhance operations amidst change

McKinsey's 2023 State of AI study found that more than half (55%) of companies surveyed use AI in at least one area of ​​their business, and 60% of organizations use generative AI. is utilized. His 40% of survey respondents said advances in generative AI would cause their organizations to increase their investments in AI overall.

There are good reasons why AI is a popular investment choice. Emerging technologies can enhance operations and save organizations significant time and money. For example, automating mission-critical back-office processes such as invoicing, bill payments, and financial reporting streamlines work, allowing you to do it in less time, with fewer people, and with less human error. Masu.

AI also takes care of the tedious aspects of these jobs, allowing finance professionals to build important relationships, use intuition and creativity to solve problems, and create a more profitable future for their organization. You'll be able to focus on more exciting and strategic work, like paving the way for your next move. . Leverage real-time data analytics and insights to make better decisions, increase efficiency, identify new opportunities, and improve accuracy across your organization by working with emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. You can. Cloud-based automation solutions extend that advantage by enabling hybrid work arrangements that make work more flexible and engaging, and supporting organizations' efforts to retain employees and attract new hires. Let's go one step further.

Keep up with the speed of innovation

According to IDC InfoBrief's “The 2023 Insight Intelligent Technology Report,” 82% of companies surveyed believe they will be left behind if they don't invest in digital transformation. Almost half (49%) say their ability to keep up with technological innovation compared to their competitors will be one of the biggest threats to their organization over the next 12 months.

Keeping up with the breakneck speed of innovation can be difficult. Continuous development and new technologies becoming available can easily overwhelm IT and sideline companies that don't carefully set their digital transformation goals and ensure they align with business initiatives. there is. To stay on track, leaders should carefully evaluate their current technology toolkit before proposing investments in new technology, including more efficient, reliable, and intuitive experiences for employees. You need to identify what you want to achieve with your innovation.

Leaders may be eager to reap the incredible benefits of modernization, but they need to make sure their teams are ready before implementing new tools and processes. According to McKinsey's The State of Organizations 2023 report, business leaders surveyed believe their organizations currently have the capabilities needed to integrate technology investments into their businesses. Just 5%, indicating a pressing skills gap.

Ignoring these skills gaps can threaten everything from technology adoption to overall business success and employee retention. To address these, leaders need an adaptive, collaborative culture that embraces change and provides ongoing training and development to help people adapt to new ways of working and take advantage of the tools at their disposal. need to be cultivated. Upskilling and training should address not only soft skills such as communication, collaboration, and leadership, but also digital skills such as data analysis, cybersecurity, and programming. When done correctly, this type of employee development can ensure that employees have what they need to confidently utilize and get the most benefit from technology.

Commit to innovation in the new year

As the technology landscape changes rapidly, including the emergence of newly defined tech hubs that are well-positioned to become global leaders, it is becoming increasingly important for organizations to advance their innovation efforts. Companies that follow this path will also be successful in 2024.

Manu Sood is Senior Vice President of Platform Delivery and Operations at AvidXchange.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itprotoday.com/industry-perspectives/why-investing-innovation-mission-critical The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos