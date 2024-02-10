President's Day Sale Announcement: Get a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for just $79





Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at a discount today.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Apple AirTags have become my go-to tracking device to get me through everyday life, as essential as my morning coffee. From helping you find your lost wallet to finding your wandering dog, AirTags might be the best Apple device ever created. You can buy four of his AirTags for $79 at Best Buy or Amazon ahead of next week's President's Day. At a rare discount of $20, it's the perfect time to buy one as a gift or for yourself.

50+ Amazon Valentine's Day Tech Deals

Two years ago, I would have questioned spending $30 on a tracking device, much less $100 for a set of four. I thought I had some memory and could take care of my things and that I would never actually use them. It wasn't until a friend gifted me his AirTags that I realized the benefits of this small but powerful device. Nowadays, we can't live without AirTags.

Best Apple deals to buy right now

When my brother lost his apartment key on the subway, AirTags helped him find it. After American Airlines lost my suitcase, they told me where my checked baggage was. And it reminded me that just recently, I left my keys in the house and accidentally locked myself out.

Spending $100 on a 4-pack doesn't seem so bad now that we've been through these tough times, but thanks to Best Buy and Amazon, getting AirTags for just $79 is even more appealing became.

AirTags Review: The Power of Apple's Find My Network Defeats Tiles

AirTags are powered by a CR2032 coin-cell battery, so you can always replace the battery when it dies, so you don't have to buy a new one every time. AirTags are pocket-sized, thin devices that can be used for almost anything and can be reused over and over again. From helping you find parking to tracking your child's favorite toy, the possibilities with AirTags are endless and you just need to get creative.

