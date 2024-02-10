What is Google Gemini? How can I use ChatGPT alternatives? | Technology News





The race for artificial intelligence is in full swing, and Google intends to be the first to take on Microsoft and its partner OpenAI. The search giant has rebranded its Bard chatbot and Duet AI to Google Gemini.

What happened to Bard? Why Google Gemini now?

The Bard chatbot ran on the old PaLM (Pathways Language Model) until last December when Google switched it to run on Gemini Pro. And on Thursday, nearly a year after it first debuted in the wake of OpenAIs ChatGPT, Google retired his Bard chatbot and rebranded it Gemini. In addition to that, the company also released Gemini Ultra, a paid premium version of the chatbot that uses Google's largest and most advanced large-scale language model.

What is Google Gemini and what does it do?

Gemini can be considered Google's alternative to ChatGPT and should be able to handle most tasks given to OpenAI's innovative chatbot.

Google says Gemini is multimodal. This means that chatbots can receive input in various formats such as text, images, video, and audio, and can output in any of those formats. You can see how it works in the video below.

If you've watched the video, the process of using Geminis multimodality seems much smoother and faster than it actually is. But a lot of that can be due to editing. Nevertheless, the functionality of chatbots is still very good. Read this Google for Developers blog post to learn exactly how the company's engineers created the video.

Where can I access Gemini?

Gemini's large language models are already available to users of Search Generative Experiences (SGE). SGE incorporates Gemini's ability to read and summarize large amounts of material into the Google Search experience. However, SGE is only available to a small number of users on the waiting list of Search Labs, the Google platform that provides search-related experiences.

But on Thursday, the company announced that it would be releasing a dedicated app for Gemini on Android and iOS as Bard rebrands. Gemini will also be available to his Android users along with Google Assistant.

What is paid Gemini Advanced?

Gemini Advanced is a paid tier of chatbots that provides access to Ultra 1.0, which Google claims is its largest and most capable AI model. The company claims that it was the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives in a blind evaluation by third-party evaluators. Google did not provide additional details about how the test was conducted, including whether ChatGPT was one of the alternatives.

Available for $19.99 per month as part of the Google One AI Premium plan. Apart from access to Gemini Advanced, this plan also gives you 2 TB of storage and the ability to use Gemini with Docs, Slides, Sheets, and other Google products.

According to Google, Gemini Advanced should be more capable at complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following subtle instructions, and even collaborating on creative projects. In addition to having more detailed and longer conversations, you should also be able to understand context from previous prompts.

The company even goes so far as to say that Gemini Advanced acts as a personal tutor that creates step-by-step instructions, sample quizzes, and back-and-forth discussions tailored to your learning style.

Is Google Gemini better than OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Google's DeepMind claimed in a technical report that Gemini outperforms ChatGPT in various tests. According to the paper, he scored 90.04 percent on the MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding) benchmark test. In contrast, the human expert's performance was 89.8%, and ChatGPT's highest score was 86.4%. Just ask Gemini themselves.

I can't objectively say whether it's “better” than ChatGPT, as it depends on the user's specific needs and preferences. Both ChatGPT and I are large language models with distinct advantages and disadvantages. Ultimately, the “better” option depends on what you need your model to do. If you need a tool for creative writing or casual conversation, ChatGPT may be a better choice. If you need a fact-based and accurate assistant for research or complex tasks, I might be a better fit, Gemini said when asked which one would be better.

There's only one way to find out which one is better: ChatGPT or Gemini, and that's by giving both chatbots the same types of tasks that you normally need to do and see which one can do them better. Repeat and rinse other tasks before forming a better image.

