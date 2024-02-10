Philips unveils BlueSeal MR mobile unit at annual ECR conference





Philips will present its latest AI-enabled innovations to improve patient care at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) Annual Congress in Vienna. By leveraging AI, these new technologies can help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses, streamline workflows, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

ECR attendees will experience how Philips platforms and software can help healthcare providers focus on what matters most in patient care.

Philips continues its partnership with the European Society of Radiology (ESR) in #ECR2024, where the company will deliver superior image quality and improve speed in CT, MR, X-ray diagnostics, ultrasound and image-guided Focus on innovation across therapy, enterprise informatics. Improving productivity to give healthcare workers the tools they need to provide excellent care.

Professor Carlo Catalano, President of ESR and ECR, said: “This year's ECR will focus on next-generation radiology, where innovation is on our minds. Significant improvements and advancements in speed and accuracy enabled by AI will help medical professionals like Philips Proven by technology leaders, all to improve patient care.

Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Precision Diagnostics and Image-Guided Therapies and Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Specialist at Philips, added: #ECR2024 will fully demonstrate how our AI-enabled solutions can help radiologists address their most pressing challenges, including cost. Improve care, staff shortages, and improve patient outcomes while reducing environmental impact. One notable example is Philips' leadership in helium-free MR operations. With over 1,000 systems installed worldwide, his BlueSeal magnet from Philips is the industry's first 1.5T fully sealed magnet, freeing medical systems from helium-related complications. We bring helium-free MR innovation to mobile trucks.

The first BlueSeal MR mobile unit developed in Europe for Denmark-based Agito Medical Imaging will debut at #ECR2024. His MRI scanner, equipped with his BlueSeal magnet technology from Philips, has saved over 1.9 million liters of helium since 2018. By extending this technology to his mobile unit, Phillips will be able to expand access to her MRI exams for more patients in more locations across Europe. A more sustainable method with helium-free operation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/ai-and-vr-in-healthcare/philips-to-debut-blueseal-mr-mobile-unit-at-annual-ecr-meeti/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos