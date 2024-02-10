As Pinterest continues to try to monetize, partnerships like Amazon help Google.





Unlike Metaplatform (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) are 2 I didn't have twice the experience. Order-of-magnitude growth in advertising business. Snap reported a 5% increase in fourth-quarter sales and issued a weak outlook. Snap stock plunged 35% on Wednesday as Meta set the bar high with a 24% increase in ad revenue. This was more than double Google's 11% growth. Not to mention the fact that Amazon reported an impressive 27% year-over-year growth in its advertising business. Pinterest stock has soared 53% in the last year and, until Thursday's report, was up 9.5% since early 2024. But like Snap, the stock was punished by missing out on earnings, dropping about 20% in after-hours before recovering. In its long-standing effort to monetize its platform, Pinterest sought help from Google, similar to its existing partnership with Amazon, to finally make its business equation a reality. After the announcement of the merger with Google, the stock price fell about 10%.

Q4 Highlights

Sales rose 12% to $981 million, but fell short of LSEG's forecast of $991 million. Net income increased to $201 million, or 29 cents per share, from $17.49 million, or 3 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Unlike sales, adjusted earnings per share were 53 cents, beating LSEG's consensus estimate of 51 cents.

The Google integration started a few weeks ago, and while it didn't make a significant contribution in the reported quarter, it should improve from this quarter onwards as it has already helped lift third-party advertising demand. is expected to be expected.

Pinterest reported that costs decreased approximately 10% year-over-year to $785 million, primarily due to lower sales and marketing expenses. Pinterest also cut its workforce by 5% last year, as the industry as a whole has been hit by layoffs.

Monthly active users rose 11% to 498 million, exceeding analysts' expectations of 487 million, but global average revenue per user was $2, lower than analysts' expectations of $2.05.

story continues

Big tech companies ruined the advertising rebound fun for smaller players

You can't help but notice that ad salvage is selective, with big tech companies reaping the benefits of the rebound and leaving the scraps for other companies. Fortunately, the world's multi-year recession is expected to soon become history. Pinterest expects first-quarter sales in the range of $690 million to $705 million, representing 15% to 17% year-over-year growth, but The list's average forecast is at the high end of that range, about $703 million.

Pinterest needs to solve the monetization equation

At the end of the day, Pinterest needs to increase revenue and get users to buy the products they see on the platform. The partnership with Amazon looks promising, and the integration with Google is another step in the right direction. But with fierce (if not terrifying) competition for ad dollars, Pinterest isn't having it easy.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investment advice.

This article was contributed by an unpaid external contributor. This does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

“The Active Investor's Secret Weapon'' Step up your stock market game with the #1 News & Everything else trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

Want the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article is originally from Pinterest Gets Google's Help In An Amazon-like Partnership As It Continues To Make Monetization Happen.

2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pinterest-gets-googles-help-amazon-211948255.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos