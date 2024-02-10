OneEleven appoints Chris Greenfield as new managing director





Greenfield believes Canada's tech ecosystem has moved beyond Series A and now is the time to prove it.

One Eleven's nearly 10-month search for its next managing director came to an end today, as the Toronto-based innovation hub revealed it had appointed Chris Greenfield to the role.

The position was held on an interim basis by Angelo Casanas until late last year, following former managing director Matthew Lombardis' decision to step down in May. Mr. Casanas then became director of innovation at Rogers Cyber ​​secure Catalyst, and Mr. Lombardi currently works at TELUS Ventures.

A lengthy search resulted in more than 1,000 applications on LinkedIn alone. Sources familiar with the process told BetaKit that a small number of candidates were offered the role prior to Greenfield, suggesting the search has expanded beyond the original goal of fall 2023.

“I'm committed to helping them scale up. Their success is my success, and I'm completely focused on that.”

Mr. Greenfield brings decades of experience working within and outside of the Canadian startup ecosystem, including as founder of FinTech startup TipTap, head of the Canadian Tire Innovation Discover Group, and advisor to startups of all shapes and sizes. .

He also joins OneEleven following a period of significant change for the Innovation Hub. This included temporary closures that were feared to become permanent at the beginning of the pandemic. Acquisition by Ontario Center of Excellence (now Ontario Center of Innovation (OCI)). and a restart and broader transformation efforts under Lombardis' leadership.

BetaKit recently sat down with OCI's Greenfield to discuss his vision for the future of OneElements, what interested him in the role, and why he believes it's time for Canada's startup ecosystem to nurture itself. I did.

How about introducing yourself?

I'm Chris Greenfield. I'm from Milton, Ontario. I started my career with him in packaged goods for P&G and Unilever and worked for a number of major advertising and technology development companies, primarily leading creative, innovation and development teams.

I founded and launched Canadian Tire's innovation department and primarily led the design thinking in early Canadian development. Then I ended up coming back and doing the same thing with fintech. I've been working with major brands for many years while supporting the FinTech startup community. That's what led me to this position. I feel like this is the perfect culmination of my skillset and what I can offer to help them scale.

Did I mention I’m excited?

If you didn't attend, please tell us why you're excited about this opportunity.

I have formally and informally participated in most incubator and accelerator programs available, including MaRS, NEXT, MLSE, and Comcast. So I can offer that learning and coaching to other startups and entrepreneurs scaling up, just like I did at my previous company. excites me Seeing them grow and succeed is what gets me up in the morning.

What have you learned from working with other incubator programs and how does that influence your approach to leading OneEleven?

What they gave me was the opportunity to go see a global accelerator that exists for some of the biggest brands and businesses in the world. I ran these innovation groups before bringing that mindset and approach back to the team.

Some were very good at connecting the corporate community with the startup and scale-up community. A 100-year-old company can learn just as much from a 100-day-old entrepreneur.

Some companies, like NEXT Canada, have partnered with the University of Toronto to offer academic programs for founders. VentureLAB excelled in hardware development and had extensive testing facilities. I think they all have great qualities and benefits, but there is clearly room for improvement.

How do you think One Eleven fits into that ecosystem?

We all have the same goal, so we collaborate with each other through free programming and learning between different groups, and we're already doing it well, but I want to continue that and OneEleven is part of that. We want to make sure that continues to be the case.

Because we focus on scaling up from Series A onwards, we have different guidance, advice, and programming than most other incubators. The idea is proven and you just need help growing, finding customers, and expanding your technology and team. We hope that founders who have experience with other programs will see us as a logical next step.

What do you think is One Eleven's top priority in 2024?

We still face pretty tough investment markets and economic markets, and I think everyone will be under the same pressures. So the first thing is to make sure One Eleven is as strong as it has been post-COVID-19 and focus on our members. My top priority is making sure they get everything they need from OneEleven, and I think that's helping them progress.

Then we'll start looking at other areas within the content that we develop, whether it's within the space or within the program, to see if there are opportunities for One Eleven to grow further.

How does that vision differ from that of former Managing Director Matthew Lombardi? What do you want to change or stay the same?

I still have to talk to Matt and Angelo and some of the advisors, but I think they're doing a lot to grow the ecosystem and move OneEleven forward. I think that has to be maintained. There may be things that were in their plans that they weren't able to accomplish, and I want to help the champions. Everyone was interested in seeing his One Eleven succeed and continue moving forward.

Do you have any idea why this position has remained vacant for so long?

I have no expertise in that process, but in general, you're trying to find a visionary person to lead a very great organization, so maybe they wanted to find the right person. I think there's not always an obvious choice. Based on my experience trying to find really good people for leadership positions, this level of searching can take some time. I'm glad it took so long because it ended up looking like this.

Why do you think it was finally chosen?

I've done it several times before. Building teams and building innovation groups, whether in the startup community or within a company, is a very unique skill set.

I also think that scale-ups bring non-traditional thinking to the community that complements what they already have and are just in it for the right reasons. I'm working on helping them scale up. Their success is my success and I am completely focused on that.

Is there a message you would like to convey to current One Eleven companies?

Please apply by all means. Please apply by all means. Be persistent and push towards your dreams. Whether it's OneEleven or another program, support is available to help you evolve your company. Then please apply.

Overall, what can the tech community expect from One Eleven's next chapter?

step change. I think the ecosystem has definitely gone through various stages and is at the beginning of a new one. I'm very excited about it. It's time for the ecosystem itself to scale up and grow, so let's put it through the same process that the founders went through. I think we're way beyond Series A by now, so let's prove it.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Feature image courtesy of OCI.

