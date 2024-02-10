AI-powered upgrades make Google Maps a better navigation assistant and personal tour guide





Google seems to be going all-in on artificial intelligence (AI), and after rebranding its generative AI chatbot from Bard to Gemini, it's now bringing generative AI recommendations to Google Maps .

AI-powered recommendations help Google Maps perform better searches across different destinations. The feature is also thought to act as an advisor that can provide insights and tips on location, budget, weather, and more. Once enabled, this feature will be accessible through search, similar to the existing Google Maps feature. It is currently only available to users in the United States, but will be rolled out worldwide soon.

This upgrade to Google Maps is the latest move in Google's AI push, including the integration of AI capabilities into the Google Workspace app. There have also been hints for some time that AI features are coming to Google Maps, including improved Local Guides features. Local Guides aim to synthesize local knowledge and experience and share it with users, allowing them to discover new places.

What we know about how this feature works

Android Police is the first to investigate how new AI-powered recommendations are being introduced to users. A reader contacted her website to explain how the Google Maps search bar now has an option to search using generated AI. Once selected, a page will open detailing how the new feature leverages generated AI to provide recommendations in a short onboarding exercise.[続行]Tapping opens the next page, where users are presented with a list of suggested queries, such as nearby attractions to visit to kill time or delicious local restaurants.

Similar to ChatGPT, Google Maps also appears to include tips at the bottom of the page to improve your search results. Users can fine-tune their search by adding details such as their budget, the location or area they have in mind, and the weather when they plan to go somewhere. When you select one of these suggested queries, Google Maps will walk you through the process of selecting specific businesses and locations to recommend.

If you don't specify a region, Google Maps uses your current location. However, if you want to limit your results to a certain area (regardless of whether you're there or not), you'll need to specify that when searching.

Once users try this feature for the first time and complete a short onboarding in Maps, they can immediately access the feature from the search menu. According to Android Police, the generated AI-powered search will appear below a horizontal menu that lists saved locations such as home, work, etc.

A promising feature with a lot of potential

Again, this feature is currently limited to users in the US, but we hope to open it up to users in other regions soon. In addition to AI recommendations, Google Maps is also redesigning its user interface to improve the user experience.

While some users may be frustrated or overwhelmed by the introduction of generative AI into every part of their digital lives, this is one app they'll want to try once it's onboard. Additionally, Google is very savvy when it comes to improving the user experience of their apps, and I'll be interested to see how this feature rolls out.

