Frontline Education Wins Two Tech & Learning Awards for Innovation in K-12 Technology





Frontline School Health Management and Special Programs Management Recognized as Outstanding

T&L Best of 2023

Frontline SHM and SPM winners

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of specialized management software for K-12 educators, today announced the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of Excellence was announced. In the 2023 program, he received awards in two important categories: primary education and secondary education. This prestigious award recognizes innovative solutions that demonstrate excellence in supporting educational leaders and students.

Frontline Special Program Management (SPM) was recognized for its comprehensive plan management tool focused on managing special education and diverse learner programs. Our cutting-edge, cutting-edge SPM services provide a full range of services from Section 504 and Individualized Education Program plan management to service tracking and Medicaid claims management. The software enables reporting that optimizes funding, supports more compliant outcomes, and enables a holistic approach to serving students. The judges praised Frontline for streamlining processes and allowing schools to better focus on students' individual needs.

Frontline School Health Management (SHM), a K-12 electronic health record for school nurses, was recognized for its commitment to keeping students and staff safe by providing robust health management tools. School nurses use Frontline SHM to track student physical, mental, and behavioral health trends, record student encounters, and ensure health documentation is secure and compliant. , conduct and manage routine health exams, track immunizations, manage medications and track drug inventory. The judges were particularly impressed by Frontline's continued evolution to meet the dynamic needs of health services in schools. This award marks the third consecutive year that Frontline SHM has been recognized as the key single solution supporting school nurses and other school staff.

story continues

Kevin Haugh, Head of Product at Frontline Education, said: “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Tech & Learning, recognizing our commitment to innovation and excellence in education management solutions.” Both School Health Management equip school districts with cutting-edge tools that enable school leaders to increase performance and efficiency while improving operations, strengthening compliance, and ultimately improving educational outcomes. It shows our dedication to supporting them.”

The Tech & Learning Awards editorial team values ​​the growth and diversity of the products and companies we honor, and the selection process becomes more challenging each year. Their recognition strengthens Frontline Education's position as a leader in providing impactful solutions to the K-12 education sector.

Click here to learn more about our award history. Visit here to explore Frontline's innovative solutions.

####

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school management software, empowering educators by connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations, and human capital management with powerful analytics. Frontline partners with school systems to provide tools, data, and insights that support increased efficiency and productivity, helping school leaders drive educator effectiveness, student success, and district excellence. Free up more time and resources to implement your strategy.

Frontlines' extensive portfolio includes proactive recruitment and recruitment, absenteeism and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory management and asset management. , payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders leverage data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. More than 10,000 of his clients, representing millions of educators, administrators, and support personnel, have partnered with Frontline Education to develop the next generation of learners.

