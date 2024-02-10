Review: “Literary Theory for Robots” by Dennis E. Tennen





Before blocked writers turn to ChatGPT for help, they may have consulted Wycliffe Hills' 1930s manual, The Plot Genie. According to Hill, the Genie's magic was contained in a series of numbered lists that, according to Hill, contained all the stories ever told together. Made of cardboard, he simply spins the Plot Robot wheel (sold separately), which generates a complete plot framework every 5 minutes. Perhaps the coffee taster (unusual male character No. 148) and the drug addict sister (regular female character No. 50) want revenge on their love rivals. [but are] Objected due to bad weather (Issue List No. 5, 11). Or when the lighthouse bidder (regular male character no. 81) and lawyer (unusual female character no. 23) are about to allow the death of an unrecognized sister in a fire (crisis no. 159), they suddenly find themselves in an advantageous position. It may become. Under threat of race riots (Predicament No. 126).

Plot Genie is just one of many distant relatives of modern AI. Dennis Eitenen, professor of comparative literature at Columbia University and former Microsoft engineer, describes the unique history of modern chatbots in Literary Theory for Robots: How Computers Learned. . write. Rather than draw a line from GPT-3 to GPT-4 to the robot apocalypse (as today's AI alarmists tend to do), Tenen goes even further back in time, crossing the boundaries of computer science and going back to medieval Arabia. The fortune-telling world dates back to the 17th century. -Century German furniture maker on Boeing aircraft accident report.

Sign up for Book World Newsletter

Tenens' goal is to not only help readers understand the forerunners of modern chatbots, but also to rethink their relationship with the written word. He argues that the rise of chatbots is just the latest in a centuries-old trend of blurring the lines between authors and the tools they use, and between individual and collective intelligence. . Mr. Tennen's mistake, he writes, was to imagine intelligence as a category of outstanding individual achievement. Thinking and writing takes place over time and in dialogue with a crowd. We've been building technology to mediate that conversation since writing began.

Tennen doesn't try to make this argument in the way one might expect, such as by pulling the lineage directly from Noah Webster's dictionary and autocorrecting it. Instead, he assembles a dollhouse of obscure literary robots from history, discusses robots and their lovable eccentric inventors, and traces the parallels with his current AI moment. Tenen never quite does justice to his own larger worldview, in which writers are indistinguishable from the tools they use to write. But if you make the effort to read through this sometimes confusing and unsettling book, you'll be rewarded with something else: the cool comfort that there was, in fact, precedent for these times.

As Tenen consistently shows, we are far from the first moment when scholars attempted to uncover the universal rules of language and use them to make predictions, answer questions, and write stories. . But without computers to process the data to uncover these rules, early author-engineers had to write their own rules. Take, for example, the Zairaja, a 14th century Arabian divination circle and algorithmic fortune tellers. When a curious person asks Zairaja a question, their wording is translated into numbers and searched through a web of connected tables to generate vague but understandable answers. As with any modern chatbot, the future it envisions for you depends on how you explain your problem to it.

The arrival of the new literary robot sparked familiar debates, including a heated exchange of letters between two 17th-century Germans. The polymath Athanasius Kircher had just invented the mathematical organ, which according to the manual was a large wooden cabinet with movable slats. (or applications), it could potentially be used to compose music, encrypt secret messages, write poetry, and more. Kircher tried to convince the child poet Quirinus Kuhlmann that his invention would benefit society. Kircher argued that by infusing this cabinet with intelligence, ancient knowledge was made more accessible. However, Kuhlman argued that intelligence without understanding has no value. Kuhlmann argued that under the guidance of the mathematical organ, a child could grow up to be just a stupid parrot. More than 350 years later, similar conversations are still swirling around educational applications of artificial intelligence.

Of course, the advent of computers eventually allowed literary robots to read and write on their own. At last, they could infer the rules of the language itself, rather than simply encoding the worldview of a lone modder. And the first thing computers read was literature, Tennen said. Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer, described her work as a poetic science. Much later, Markov's Chain, the language generation algorithm from which ChatGPT and his Google search were derived, was created for the first time to emulate poems in the style of Alexander and Pushkin's epic Eugene and his Onegin. Even as the U.S. military attempted to use automatically generated text as part of a command-and-control approach to managing the Cold War, Lois Lenskis used his 1940 children's book The Little Train to create sentences. We trained the technology to do it. From the beginning, computer science and literature have been mirroring arts, with one allowing programmers to use symbols to express logic and the other allowing writers to use symbols to create meaning. Masu.

While what we think of as intelligence has always changed as technology develops, it's comforting to know that creativity has never died out. Literary theory for robots recognizes that over time, the seemingly extraordinary fades into the everyday and becomes yet another tool for thinking and writing in conversation with others. Helpful. Tenen writes: Dictionaries, grammars, thesauruses, and encyclopedias were once celebrated as monumental national achievements. These are now quietly integrated into digital autocomplete or autocorrect tools.

However, that sense of relief is short-lived. Tenens' book helps us understand how we got here, but it doesn't assess where we are and whether it's where we want to go. . Despite the technology's long history, it's hard to think positively about the impact chatbots will have on creative work. Especially since once-trusted media outlets are filled with AI-written sludge, and placating ChatGPT has become a central task for more creative work. It can be comforting to step back from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and see our place as part of a larger historical pattern. But should we call that comfort a kind of wisdom? Or is it just self-satisfaction?

Gabriel Nicolas is a research fellow at the Center for Democracy and Technology and an adjunct fellow at New York University's Information Law Institute.

Literary theory for robots

How did computers learn to write?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/books/2024/02/08/literary-theory-robots-tenen-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos