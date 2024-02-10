Google Doodle celebrates Chinese New Year 2024.Here are some wishes and messages to send to your loved ones.





Google Doodle celebrated Lunar New Year (also known as Lunar New Year) on Saturday. The day begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later when the first full moon of the year appears.

Because the lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, holidays and celebrations vary each year. This year's Lunar New Year will be celebrated on February 10th.

The origins of Chinese New Year customs date back thousands of years to mythical beasts that torment people each year. In an attempt to scare away the beast, families set off fireworks, covered doors with red paper and left lanterns lit overnight.

Lately, there have been a lot of red lanterns hanging around my neighborhood. It is also a common practice to give cash in red envelopes to older or younger members of your family or community.

The Doodle artwork shows that 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, symbolizing fortitude, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Lunar New Year to everyone celebrating!

Lunar New Year 2024: Wishes, quotes and messages to send to your loved ones

1) May the Lunar New Year inspire you to make a new start and be filled with happiness and love. Happy Lunar New Year!

2) Send happiness in the Year of the Dragon. May the magic of Chinese New Year always be with you. Happy Lunar New Year!

3) I hope your Lunar New Year is filled with everything that brings you joy, prosperity and fulfillment. Happy Lunar New Year!

4) May the Year of the Dragon be filled with lots of smiles and laughter. I wish you safety, health, and peace wherever you go. Happy Lunar New Year!

5) May good fortune always come to your door and bless you. Happy New Year.

6) I wish you and your loved ones a season of peace and a prosperous year. Happy Lunar New Year!

7) Lunar New Year 2024 brings the possibility of a fresh start. I hope the new year showers you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Lunar New Year!

8) May the Year of the Dragon be filled with confidence and courage. I wish you all prosperity and joy. Happy Lunar New Year!

Published: February 10, 2024, 6:24 AM IST

