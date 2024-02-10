Google shares popular chicken wing recipes by state





Whether you prefer baked chicken wings with ranch side dishes or fried chicken wings with buffalo sauce, this popular finger food has become a Super Bowl Sunday staple in many homes across the country. .

A National Poultry Council report predicts that Americans will consume 1.45 billion chicken wings as Kansas City and San Francisco compete for Vince Lombardi's trophy.

Officials urge people to drive safely on Super Bowl Sunday

Soccer is great. The wings are great. But they are even better together, council spokesman Tom Super said in a statement. Of course, you can also have chips, guacamole, and pizza. But when it comes to the menu, the wings are king.

Google mapped which recipes are searched the most in each state. (Google Trends)

According to Google Trends data, inquiries about chicken wing recipes spiked in the lead-up to the big game, especially in California. Google mapped which recipes are searched the most in each state.

In California, searches for chicken wing recipes using dry rub salt and pepper took the top spot.

In other states like Texas, Nevada, and Missouri, air-fried chicken wing recipes were the most searched for.

If chicken wings are on the menu at your Super Bowl party, you'll notice that the price of fresh wings is down about 5% and the price of frozen wings is down 11% compared to January 2023. This was discovered by researchers.

Officials are using the Super Bowl to tout plans to combat counterfeit goods, remove drones, curb human trafficking and more

For those who choose to prepare wings, restaurants like Applebee's, TGI Friday's and Buffalo Wild Wings will have wing sales valid before and after the game.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to kick off in Las Vegas on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be available to watch on his CBS and Nickelodeon, as well as stream on Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS Sports app.

