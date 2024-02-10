Google Bard rebrands as Gemini, announces new app





Google recently rebranded Bard to Gemini to further increase its involvement and development in AI-assisted collaboration.

Sissie Hsiao, Google's vice president and general manager, emphasized the mission to “provide direct access to our AI models.” Gemini is said to be Google's most capable model family.

This rebrand is an enhancement to Google's AI capabilities, giving users around the world new tools for creativity and problem-solving.

Expanding the reach of AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the integration of Gemini into everyday technology usage, demonstrating the role of AI in improving products such as search, cloud, and workspaces.

Pichai highlighted the growing number of Google One subscribers, which is now approaching 100 million subscribers, and introduced the increasing centrality of AI to Google's services.

Advanced features of Gemini Advanced

Gemini Advanced introduces users to Ultra 1.0, Google's most advanced AI model, praised for its ability to perform complex tasks such as coding and creative projects.

“Currently, Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives,” says Hsiao.

This model facilitates in-depth conversations, improves understanding of context, and is expected to completely change the way users interact with AI in learning, coding, and digital creation.

Ultra 1.0: New benchmark

The introduction of Ultra 1.0 marks a leap forward in AI capabilities, said to surpass human expertise in a variety of subjects.

Pichai's announcement to integrate Ultra into Google products is a testament to their goal of making AI more accessible and useful across Google's ecosystem, including Workspace and cloud services.

Accessibility and integration

Google also announced the Gemini mobile app, improving access to its AI on smartphones.

It aims to seamlessly integrate AI assistance into daily operations and provide conversational and multimodal support across Android and iOS devices.

“This is an important first step toward building a true AI assistant,” Xiao said, highlighting Google's commitment to making AI more useful and accessible.

How to access Gemini from a web browser

To use the Gemini web app, go to gemini.google.com and sign in with your personal Google account or a Google Workspace account with access enabled.

It's important to be aware of regional age requirements and use a supported browser such as Chrome or Firefox.

Gemini gives you direct access to Google AI for tasks like writing and planning.

Prices and plans

Gemini Advanced is part of the Google One AI premium plan, priced at $19.99 per month, including a two-month trial.

The plan includes Google's latest AI advances and additional perks like 2TB of storage, and will integrate Gemini with a variety of Google services.

responsible approach

Google is focused on a responsible approach to AI development that incorporates safety and bias mitigation measures.

Before releasing Gemini Advanced, Google conducted extensive reliability and safety checks, including with an external red team, and refined the model based on human feedback.

