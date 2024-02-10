Google's Tensor G4 has reportedly been spotted in the Geekbench 5s database, but it has fewer cores and is up to 19% slower than Tensor G3.





Google has so far let us down with its Tensor series that powers its Pixel lineup of smartphones, but according to the latest benchmark leak adding the Tensor G4, it looks like history may repeat itself. Fortunately, these results represent an early testing phase for the chipset, and we're quick to speculate that the latest single-core and multi-core numbers suggest things could improve in the coming months. can. Anyway, we'll take a closer look at the CPU cluster and how the latest numbers compare to his Tensor G3.

Testing for Tensor G4 is likely in its early stages, with lower single-core and multi-core scores than Tensor G3.

Typically, when a smartphone chipset is tested, its single-core and multi-core scores are published in Geekbench 5 rather than the latest Geekbench 6 database. These results will start appearing closer to the SoC's official launch. While Tensor G3 had a 9-core cluster, the Tensor G4s configuration was revealed to be a traditional 8-core CPU in a 1 + 3 + 4 configuration. The highest clocked core is listed at 3.10 GHz, which is slightly higher than the 3.00 GHz frequency of Cortex-X3s running Tensor G3.

All cores belonging to Tensor G4 are running at higher clock speeds, so you'll probably need some intensive optimization before you can start seeing real-world conditions. Tensor G4's 8-core CPU configuration also suggests that the chipset is not based on the Samsung Exynos 2400, which is a 10-core part. However, Google's upcoming silicon will feature the Korean giant's latest 4LPP+ nodes and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), which we hope will improve the silicon's efficiency and multi-core capabilities. Because both are used in the production of his Exynos 2400.

As you can see, Tensor G4 is slower than Tensor G3, but this is probably due to early testing.

We previously reported that Tensor G4 is a minor upgrade to Tensor G3, and that the new chipset will not have a new GPU, but will use the same ARM Immortalis-G715. So even with an improved CPU cluster, I'm concerned that the new chip will have issues with the graphics performance side when competing with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400. Looking at the directional comparison with Tensor G3, the latest scores for Tensor G4 are up to 19% slower, but we expect it to improve once the latest results are released, so for now we are quick to comment. It is wiser not to mention it.

Ignoring the latest Tensor G4 results, do you think Google's next chipset will finally be able to compete on the same level as Qualcomm, MediaTek, etc?

News source: Geekbench 5

