



Argonne National Laboratory technology powers electric vehicle innovation at Chicago Auto Show

Much of the technology featured in this year's models at the Chicago Auto Show was perfected out west in Lemont.

CHICAGO – Argonne National Laboratory does not have reserved space on the Chicago Auto Show floor, and the government research center does not badge the cars and trucks on display.

But there's no doubt that much of the technology in this year's model was perfected out west in Lemont.

“Good Day Chicago” gave viewers a fun ride atop one of the tree test tracks at this year's Chicago Auto Show. For the first time in McCormick Place history, electric vehicles will take center stage, and automakers can thank Lemont's Argonne Research Institute.

Many of the high-tech features have been tested, researched and refined internally in what is known as the “Advanced Mobility Technology Lab.”

“Cars have been around for 100 years, and I think they're changing very rapidly right now, so the type of information we're getting out of the lab is going to make it smoother,” said research engineer Michael Duova. It is important to ensure that this is done.” .

Unlike gasoline cars, EVs cannot draw heat from the engine. The challenge for engineers is to generate heat from the battery pack.

But how do you know if your heater will work in a climate-controlled environment?

“The lab can go down to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can go up to 95 degrees or even 100 degrees, but the standard we run is 95 degrees, which puts a load on the lamp, so we run the test. This happens every time I do it.’ That’s the way it is,” Duoba said.

Before you consider switching from a gasoline car to a plug-in car, you need to know how energy efficient it is.

Inside the Mobility Lab is a dynamometer, also known as a treadmill for cars and trucks, that can simulate driving conditions almost anywhere.

“What the vehicle does every time we test is drive a precisely prescribed trace and the yellow line is how the vehicle should be driven. The red line is what we should drive and we drive it every time. We'll make sure that's the case.'If you run a city bike, it's exactly the same,'' Duoba said.

Research at Argonne University's government labs is publicly funded with test results published on the Internet, giving students and researchers the opportunity to capture data and improve it with their own ideas and inventions. It offers.

And the results of collaboration often pay off.

“The development process is very long and you have to be very patient until you have some breakthrough in the lab and it translates into the cars you buy. “We won't have the kind of advanced vehicles that we have today,” Duoba said.

