New Google sign-in page is inspired by Gmail with a more modern look and feel





If you logged into your Gmail account on Friday, you may have noticed a small banner sticking out at the top of your screen.

New designs coming soon. The banner will have a bold heading next to Google's G symbol.

Google is improving the sign-in page with a more modern look and feel, the banner says.

And that's all she wrote.

Google did not immediately respond to MassLive's request for comment.

Gmail pop-up suggesting a new login page is “coming soon.” Source: GoogleGoogle

It's not clear what this new login page design will actually look like or when it will arrive, but rumors online suggest that it will center around Google's Material Design style, which has a minimalist and user-friendly approach. It means. Contributions from both journalists and forum members.

Read more: Google has already started removing millions of inactive Gmail accounts

Material Design 3 rolled out alongside Android 12 in 2021, reported AndroidPolice, another tech journalism site and online community of forum members.

The outlet agreed with BleepingComputer about expectations regarding layout color changes, but also said there could be a more minimalist aesthetic at play.

This is one of Google's recent efforts to promote a sleek, modern look. BleepingComputer reports that in November, Google Chrome received a major update that included new visually appealing icons aimed at simplifying the user experience.

Read more: Massachusetts cannabis prices hit all-time low on record sales in 2023

However, AndroidPolice reports that Google has been slow to implement Material Design 3 across all of its products, and the changes it has made are often overlooked. Some of the most notable changes from Material Design 3 over the past year include updates that include sliders and progress bars, or toggle switches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/news/2024/02/new-google-sign-in-page-hinted-on-gmail-with-more-modern-look-and-feel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos