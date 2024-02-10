Closing the tech skills gap to support the state's innovation economy | Humboldt Now





Through this initiative, SkillStorm instructors will lead Humboldt's new certification training course curriculum. This course is offered through the College of Extended Education & Global Engagement and is expected to launch in the coming years.

Using SkillStorms' unique training platform, Humboldt students have direct access to SkillStorm courses taught by industry experts covering the most in-demand technology skills, including AWS, CompTIA, and Salesforce.

Having access to the training and skills needed by employers is a win-win for Humboldt students and California workers.

Our partnership with SkillStorm is a great opportunity to put students on the path to a career in technology and become the next generation of innovative technology leaders, said Cindy Bumgarner, dean of the College of Extended Education & Global Engagement.

At the same time, SkillStorm will continue to build a strong pipeline of homegrown technology talent that can meet California's technology workforce needs. California is the technology capital of the world with 1.88 million workers and nearly 50,000 technology employers. CompTIAs 2023 State of the Tech Workforce report shows the Golden State ranks No. 1 in the nation for net tech jobs, No. 1 for tech employer job growth, and year-over-year job growth Ranked 2nd in the.

California is also home to Silicon Valley, the global center of high-tech innovation, where big tech giants like Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Intel, and NVIDIA are home to tech startups working on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and big data. We are putting down roots alongside companies. . Large cities such as Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Diego are also among the metropolitan areas with growing technology industry employment, particularly in the areas of software development, systems engineering, and network architecture.

This is no coincidence. California is home to not only the world's top 10 AI investors, but also the nation's largest and most diverse public university system, including the California State University System. This creates the right conditions for revolutionary technological advances, high-paying technology jobs, and persistent employer demand for qualified talent with cutting-edge technology skills.

Certification training courses, such as those offered through Cal Poly Humboldt, allow employers to train their current workforce while preparing the next generation of qualified technology professionals to support the ever-evolving technology industry. can lag behind. California's technology industry continues to advance. SkillStorm Chief Operating Officer Joe Mitchell said it was important for employers, higher education institutions and training providers to come together to ensure today's workforce did not fall behind. Our work not only addresses immediate technology skills needs, but also builds a resilient, future-proof talent pool that enables businesses across the state to prepare for tomorrow's world of work. That's it.

About SkillStorm SkillStorm brings together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to develop tomorrow's highly skilled technology workforce. Industry-recognized certifications that enable social learners and aspiring technology professionals to build in-demand skills and compete in an increasingly dynamic economy through partnerships with platforms like Pega, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. We will help you obtain it. Our work is that closing skills gaps and increasing economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help expand the pool of skilled technical talent and create new pathways to opportunity. It's based on belief.

