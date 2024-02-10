CERT-In issues high-severity warning regarding Google Chrome OS vulnerability: How to stay safe





In a recent development, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity alert regarding a vulnerability detected in Google Chrome OS. This security alert, designated as CIVN-2024-0031 and released on February 8, 2024, identifies significant risks associated with his Google Chrome OS versions earlier than 114.0.5735.350 on the LTS channel. It emphasizes the nature.

CERT-In has identified a vulnerability in Google Chrome OS that could be exploited by a remote attacker. This could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, bypass security restrictions, or cause a denial of service condition on the affected system. The root cause of these vulnerabilities is a “use-after-free” flaw within the side panel search functionality and insufficient data validation in the extension. These issues pose a serious threat to system integrity and it is imperative that users address them promptly.

Security authorities emphasized that a remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a user to a specially crafted web page that would activate the identified vulnerability upon access. I am. To address these concerns, CERT-In strongly recommends updating Google Chrome OS to version 114.0.5735.350 or later. These updates include critical patches that address identified vulnerabilities.

CERT-In recommends actions:

Users are urged to use caution when browsing the Internet, especially when they encounter unfamiliar or suspicious websites. Avoid links and interacting with unsolicited emails and messages from untrusted sources. Use reliable antivirus software, update your software regularly, and implement security best practices. Enable a firewall to protect your applications and strengthen defense mechanisms against potential threats.

In connection with this alert, CERT-In has announced the “Cyber ​​Swachhta Fortnight “It was started. As part of this campaign, CERT-In collaborated with eScan to introduce 'Cyber ​​Swachhta Kendra' (CSK), which offers his eScan botnet scanning and cleaning toolkit for laptops, desktops and smartphones.

Published: February 9, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

