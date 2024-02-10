LS member Supriya Sule says the two time bombs of Google Pay and PhonePe are “ticking time bombs”





In a heated session in Parliament House on Friday, NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed concerns over popular digital payment platforms, calling Google Pay and Phone Pe “two ticking time bombs”. Mr Sule called for transparency in the government's measures to curb potential money laundering activities facilitated by these applications.

Sule's remarks were made during a discussion on the Indian Economic White Paper, and he highlighted the recent controversy surrounding Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) as a clear example of the risks associated with digital transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently ordered PPBL to suspend deposit and replenishment services following alleged violations of regulatory guidelines.

Sule expressed concern about the widespread use of Google Pay and PhonePe compared to the underutilization of BHIM apps, and called on the government to effectively address the challenges posed by the digital economy. Ta.

Meanwhile, JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak accused the government of using investigative agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department as political tools against opposition members. . Mr Hansdak called for a white paper exposing the misuse of central institutions for political gain.

In response to the accusations, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanjay Jaiswal defended his party, accusing it of unprecedented corruption during the UPA government. He criticized the previous government's lax loan recovery mechanism and contrasted it with the NDA's supposedly stricter fiscal policy.

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, in a bid to counter the opposition's narrative, questioned the validity of the white paper and dismissed it as empty rhetoric. Owaisi sought an explanation on the disparity in economic indicators between the UPA and NDA governments and asked the government to address issues such as the negative impact of revenue deprivation on the poor.

Echoing similar sentiments, IUML MP Mohammed Bashir also accused the BJP of politicizing the white paper to push its electoral agenda. Bashir praised the UPA government's social welfare initiatives, including landmark laws such as the Right to Information Act, the Right to Education Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pay-phonepe-two-ticking-time-bombs-says-ls-member-supriya-sule-416960-2024-02-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

