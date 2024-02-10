Should you switch from Assistant to Google Gemini?





The big news in the Android space yesterday was definitely the announcement of Google's Bard, which is switching to Gemini, and the Android app will be released at the same time. This app could replace his Google Assistant on your phone and perform both her AI and assistant tasks in at least a semi-limited capacity.

I don't blame those who were hesitant to make the switch. Google said in an announcement that the Gemini app existed to “use generative AI to collaborate with you and help you get things done.” Since it's an Assistant replacement, Gemini can do some things if you opt in, but Google also said it's “working to provide even more support in the future.” This means that current Assistant support is limited.

So what can Gemini do in place of Google Assistant? Thankfully, Google has provided us with a list, and it's admittedly pretty short.

Google Assistant tasks you can perform with Gemini: Below is a complete list taken from the Google support page of what you can do with the Gemini mobile app.

Create or change alarms and timers Make calls, send messages, read incoming messages Control devices, such as turning on the flashlight, Bluetooth, or opening apps Lighting, home security, and other smart home devices Control broadcast messages on connected devices Speak web pages at home (Pixel 8 and later) Say “Help me with my Pixel” to get help with your Pixel (Pixel 8 and later)

So you can create and change timers and alarms, make calls and send messages, control device settings (such as a flashlight), broadcast messages to connected devices, control lighting, home security, and more. You can also control some smart home items.

If you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can also read web pages aloud and get support for your Pixel phone. that's all!

What could be stopping me from switching to Gemini? A few things stopped me, one of which was the reminders. Gemini currently doesn't allow you to set or see reminders. That's a big deal. You can't check the traffic on your commute, play music by voice, or view or add items to your shopping list. I'm sure there are many other tasks you can't do, but these are just a few that I typically use.

Switching between Assistant and Gemini: The good news is that switching between Gemini and Assistant is very easy. So if you test Gemini and decide it's not for you, you can go back to Assistant right away, or you can go back to Gemini as Google improves it. Here's how:

Open Gemini Tap your profile picture, then[設定]Tap[Google のデジタル アシスタント]Tap. Choose Gemini or Google Assistant.

Let me know how your first day with your Gemini was!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.droid-life.com/2024/02/09/gemini-vs-google-assistant-tasks-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos