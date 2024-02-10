Gemini app automatically disables Google Assistant on Android





Summary Google Gemini is an improved version of Bard AI that is now available as an app for Android users, but at the cost of replacing Google Assistant. Once you opt in to Gemini, your phone's digital assistant will automatically switch from his Google Assistant to Gemini, and you won't be able to use the Gemini app without it taking over. Gemini isn't ready to completely replace Google Assistant just yet, as it's slow and still relies on the Assistant for certain tasks. Users who are happy with their current Assistant experience do not need to replace Assistant at this time.

Are you ready to completely replace Google Assistant with Google Gemini? That's the question many Android users are thinking right now. Google made a semi-surprising announcement yesterday that Bard AI has been rebranded and frankly rebranded as Gemini, with a number of changes as a result. One of the bigger shocks surrounds the new Gemini app for Android. This is a big step up from having to access a smartphone browser to access AI. However, there is a cost to using this app: Google Assistant.

As we reported yesterday, there's still a lot you can do with Google Assistant on your Android phone or tablet that Gemini can't do. However, there is another drawback, as discovered by Android Authority. You have to choose between Google Assistant or Gemini. Once you agree to the terms and opt in to Gemini, your phone's digital assistant will automatically switch from Google Assistant. The next time you launch Assistant with a long press, swipe gesture, or “Hey Google” hotword, Gemini will say hello.

The same is true if you have installed the Gemini app and used one of the shortcuts above to launch the assistant. When you run it this way, the Assistant will ask you if you want to switch to Gemini. If you say yes, it is clear what will happen. Gemini will be your assistant. If you say no, you'll see the same Gemini opt-in page the next time you open the Gemini app. Even if you opt in to the Gemini experience as your default assistant, go through your app settings, and change it back, you'll still see the same opt-in page again the next time you open the Gemini app. In other words, there's no way to use the Gemini app without handing it over to her Google Assistant.

This isn't a death blow, it's another death push and signals that the end of Google Assistant is closer than we expected. Recently, reports were made official that Google Assistant's driving mode will end in his February, so we're shocked to see that Gemini is currently the cuckoo bird in his Google Assistant's nest. It doesn't mean that it is. The Assistant first appeared in his 2016 year, so the fact that it has yet to feature on the now annual “Things Google Killed” list is quite remarkable.

The use of advanced large language models (LLMs) in everyday life undoubtedly means that new assistants are on their way to someday completely replacing the old “dull” assistants. Gemini is great as is, but it's not ready to completely take over what Assistant already does. Granted, Gemini is much better at handling the complex and sometimes boring questions that Google Assistant gets hung up on, but it seems to take a while to actually register those questions. Interactions are a little slow, and in some tasks Gemini is only at the top level of Russian dolls when it comes to assistants. You still have to go through the assistant for certain tasks.

If you're happy with your current Assistant experience, there's no need to replace your Assistant at this time. As a matter of fact, if you visit her website in Gemini on your mobile phone or laptop, you will have access to all the features that Gemini advertises. Considering all this, the question arises: “Why bother downloading an app?” By accepting Gemini as your only assistant, many good things will happen someday, but that day is not today. Perhaps Google should start cleaning up its product branding process before that day comes.

