Number of Google One subscribers exceeds 100 million





After teasing the milestone last week, Google One now has 100 million subscribers and Sundar Pichai talked about how the AI ​​Premium plan will drive future growth.

Google One is built on 15 GB of free storage for all users, including Gmail, Photos, and more. The “Basic” 100 GB plan costs $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year. That pool can be shared with up to 5 users, additional Google photo editing features (like Magic Eraser), VPN with Google One, and dark web monitoring. The “Standard” 200 GB plan costs $2.99 ​​per month or $29.99 per year, with the main surcharge being 3% back on Google Store purchases.

The “Premium” tier starts at 2 TB and costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and includes premium Google Workspace features (Meet and Calendar) and 10% back from the Google Store. Then there's 5 TB ($24.99/month), 10 TB ($49.99/month), 20 TB ($99.99/month), and 30 TB ($149.99/month).

The new AI Premium tier costs $19.99 per month and gives you access to Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Google Workspace. This includes help with writing (Gmail), organizing (Slides), and visualizing (Spreadsheets). Users on 5 TB or higher tiers “can now access AI Premium features at no additional charge for a limited time until July 31, 2024.”

Additionally, Google Fi Unlimited subscribers will soon be able to upgrade to AI Premium, which was not the case at yesterday's launch. Those who obtain Google One through a third-party integrated billing provider should also obtain that option in the future.

Pichai said Google is “looking forward to building on that momentum with the new AI Premium plan.” Gemini features for Gmail, Docs, and Workspace are coming soon, but first a rebrand of Duet AI is needed. Google believes that adding AI capabilities will drive future growth.

Google One's 100 million subscriber milestone coincides with YouTube Music + Premium reaching the same mark earlier this month.

