Google Gemini Ultra is now available: India price and how to use it





With the release of Gemini Advanced, Google on Thursday announced a number of changes, including renaming Bard to Gemini, releasing a new standalone Gemini app for Android, and rolling out Gemini access to iOS users in Google apps. We made an announcement. If you don't know what Gemini Advance is, think of ChatGPT Plus. Similar to the ChatGPT premium model, Gemini Advanced will be available on a subscription basis. Gemini Advanced is based on Gemini Ultra, Google's most advanced multimodal model.

Before we dive into Gemini Advance, let's quickly summarize recent changes in the Google-Bard-Gemini world. Google recently announced Gemini, an AI multimodal model that comes in three sizes. There's the Gemini Nano, which is basically for on-device tasks, then there's the Gemini Pro, which covers a wider range of tasks and is a little more efficient than the Nano, and then there's the Gemini Ultra. This is Google's largest and most capable version of Gemini, capable of “highly complex tasks” according to the company. So far, Gemini Nano and Gemini Pro are available to users via Bard.

However, the company wanted to streamline things a bit. So the company announced on February 8 that it would change the name of Bard to Gemini to “reflect its core advanced technology.” The tool is accessible online in 40 languages ​​and will soon be accessible through the new Gemini app for Android devices and his Google app on iOS.

What is Gemini Ultra?

Now, coming to the ultra. As part of Google's recent announcement, Gemini Ultra has been renamed and will now be called Gemini Advanced. Google says the Advanced version “enables reasoning, following directions, coding, and creative collaboration.”

Gemini Advance price in India

Gemini Advance can be accessed through Google One AI Premium. For Indian users, monthly fees start from Rs 1,950 for him. However, with this subscription, in addition to access to Google Advance, users also get 2 TB of storage for Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and previously known as His Duet AI. Now you can access Gemini across other platforms you used to.

How to use Gemini Advance

Gemini Advanced is available to anyone through a Google One AI premium plan subscription. The new AI Premium plan is built on the popular Google One service, which offers expanded storage and unique product features, and starts at Rs 130 per month in India.

Gemini Advance gives users access to features like Help me write, powered by Duet AI. This is now called Gemini for Workspace. This basically means that Gemini Advance subscribers can use the power of Gemini Ultra across their workspace apps, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

Issuer:

Nandini Yadav

date of issue:

February 9, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/features/story/google-gemini-ultra-now-available-what-is-india-price-and-how-can-you-use-it-2499764-2024-02-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos