Google takes on Copilot Pro and ChatGPT Plus with Gemini





What you need to know Google recently announced that it has rebranded Google Bard to Gemini. We also launched a $20 subscription to our Gemini Advanced service, which allows you to handle complex tasks and have longer, more detailed conversations. Gemini Advanced will be part of the new Google One AI premium plan, a single subscription tier. Besides granting access to Gemini Advanced, this plan includes additional benefits such as 2 TB of storage.

Almost a year after its launch, Microsoft decided to rebrand Bing Chat to Copilot at Ignite 2023. This strategic move paved the way for the recently announced paid subscription for Copilot Pro. The $20 service promises improved image creation capabilities, improved performance with 100 daily boosts, and more.

And now it looks like Google is taking a page from Microsoft's playbook. The company just announced that it is rebranding the Google Bard to Gemini, adding that it represents the company's “most capable model family.”

In addition to changing the Bard name, Google is announcing a Copilot Pro-like service called Gemini Advanced. To explain, Gemini is based on the extremely powerful and efficient Gemini Pro LLM. However, it is much better than the Gemini Ultra model that powers the Gemini Advanced.

With the Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced can handle complex tasks including coding, logical reasoning, and more. Additionally, you can handle longer, more detailed conversations. You can also pick up important details from past conversations to provide context and continuity for new chats.

However, Gemini Advanced is not free. Like Copilot Pro, it is a paid subscription for $19.99 per month. It's worth noting that this subscription is part of Google's new Google One AI premium plan.

Interestingly, this plan also gives subscribers access to additional benefits like 2TB of storage included in the existing Google One premium plan. Google also indicated that AI Premium subscribers can take advantage of Gemini's features across the platform, including Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more. This is like adding $10 to your Google One Premium plan (currently $9.99 per month) to access Gemini Advanced.

Users interested in trying Gemini Advanced can take advantage of a two-month free trial before committing. Available in English in 150 countries and territories, with plans to expand to more languages. Google also plans to bring more multimodal features, interactive coding features, and deeper data analysis capabilities to Gemini Advanced soon.

Gemini Advanced is great with ChatGPT Plus and Copliot Pro

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Like Microsoft and Google, OpenAI's ChatGPT also has a paid version. The company has embedded most of the important features under ChatGPT Plus. Ironically, Microsoft offers some of these features for free in the free version of his Copilot, such as his DALL-E 3 image generation technology and his GPT-4 model of OpenAI.

This is a tactical thing, and one would assume that most users would flock to Copilot, but that is not the case. Research by Appfigures reveals that ChatGPT continues to dominate mobile market share. This is despite Microsoft releasing the Copilot app for Android and iOS. There has been speculation that Copliot's slow adoption is due to Microsoft's “inadequate promotional” practices, making it difficult to reduce ChatGPT's revenue and install numbers.

Some of these paid subscription services have been negatively affected by performance issues, despite promising “priority access” during peak times. In my opinion, Google stands to win with Gemini Advanced by offering it to users as a package deal. Not only do you get an AI-powered chatbot, but you also get access to lots of perks (and you don't have to pay for extra storage anyway).

Additionally, this packaged deal could help Google increase subscribers for its premium plan services. It's a win-win situation.

