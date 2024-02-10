Google Gemini explains: 7 things to know about the new Copilot and ChatGPT rival





Google was a dormant AI giant, but it finally woke up this week. Google Gemini is here! This is the tech giant's most powerful range of AI tools to date. But Gemini, in true his Google style, is also very complex, so we'll explain everything briefly here.

Gemini is the new umbrella name for all of Google's AI tools, from chatbots to voice assistants to full-fledged coding assistants. This replaces both Google Bard, the previous name for Google's AI chatbot, and Duet AI, the name of Google's Workspace-oriented rival to CoPilot Pro and ChatGPT Plus.

(Image source: Google)

But this is more than just a rebrand. As part of the announcement, Google has released a new free Google Gemini app for Android (currently in the US). For the first time, Google is also releasing its most powerful Large Language Model (LLM) to date, called Gemini Ultra 1.0. You can also play with it by signing up for the new Google One AI Premium subscription (see details below).

This is all pretty heady stuff, and we haven't even scratched the surface of what these AI tools can actually do. Check out our easy-to-follow instructions below to fast-charge and keep your Google Gemini up to date with all its features…

1. Gemini replaces Google Bard and Duet AI

Google Gemini makes things easier in some ways. This is the new umbrella name for all of Google's AI tools, whether you're using a smartphone or desktop, free or paid version.

Gemini replaces Google Bard (the previous name for Google's “” AI chatbot) and Duet AI, a collection of work-oriented tools in Google Workspace. Looking for a free AI helper to create images or rewrite emails? Now you can access Google Gemini and start using it with your standard Google Account.

However, if you want access to more powerful Gemini Advanced AI tools or Google's latest Gemini Ultra LLM, you'll need to pay a monthly subscription. This is available as part of the Google One AI Premium plan, which you can learn more about below.

To summarize, there are three main ways to access Google Gemini.

2. Gemini will also replace Google Assistant

(Image source: Google)

As mentioned above, Google has released a new free Gemini app for Android. It's currently rolling out in the US, and Google says it will be “fully available in the coming weeks,” with more locations “coming soon.” The UK and EU may need to be patient, as Google is known for its broad definition of “soon.”

A similar rollout is planned for iOS and iPhone, but with a different approach. Gemini will be available in Google apps rather than as a separate standalone app.

The Android app is especially important because it allows you to set Gemini as your default voice assistant, replacing the existing Google Assistant. This can be set during the app setup process.Therefore[同意する]Tap to have Gemini “handle tasks on your phone.”

Once you do this, every time you summon the voice assistant on your Android phone by long-pressing the home button or saying “Hey Google,” you'll be speaking to Gemini instead of Google Assistant. That being said, there is evidence that you may not want to do it yet…

3. You might want to stick with Google Assistant (for now)

(Image source: Google)

The Google Gemini app has only been out for a few days, but there are early signs of issues and limitations when using Gemini as a voice assistant.

The Play Store has complaints that Gemini lacks features compared to the Assistant, such as being prompted to tap “send” even when using voice commands and not being able to handle things like hands-free reminders and controlling home devices. are flooding in. We also discovered some bugs during initial testing of the app.

Luckily, you can revert back to the old Google Assistant. To do this, go to the Gemini app, tap on your profile in the top right corner, and then[設定]>[Google のデジタル アシスタント]Go to. Here you can choose between Gemini and Google Assistant.

Sissie Hsiao, Google vice president and general manager of the Gemini experience, claims that Gemini is “an important first step toward building a true AI assistant that is conversational, multimodal, and helpful.” But for now, “first steps” seem to be doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

4. Gemini is a new way to quiz other Google apps

(Image source: Google)

Like a now-retired troubadour, Gemini seeks to become a kind of creative co-pilot when you need help with “writing, brainstorming, learning, etc.,” as Google puts it. It is designed to. So you can still tell a joke, rewrite an email, or ask for help with research, just like before.

As always, the usual caveats remain. Google still warns that “Gemini makes mistakes” and that, although it's getting better every day, Gemini “may provide inaccurate information or even make offensive statements.” clearly shown.

This means that other use cases are potentially more interesting. Gemini is also a new way to interact with other Google products like YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail. If you ask Google, “Show me some popular tourist destinations in Seattle,'' Google Maps will show you them.

Another example might be to ask, “Find a video on how to quickly extract grape juice from a wool rug.” This means it's a more conversational way for Gemini to interact with things like his YouTube and Google Drive. It is also now possible to generate images. This was a skill that Bard learned last week before being renamed.

5. The free version of Gemini has limitations

(Image credit: Future)

The free version of Gemini (accessed through the Google Gemini app on Android, the Google app on iOS, or the Gemini website) has significant limitations compared to the subscription-only Gemini Advanced.

One reason for this is that it's based on a simpler large-scale language model (LLM) called Gemini Pro, rather than Google's new Gemini Ultra 1.0. Broadly speaking, the free version is less creative, less accurate, cannot handle multi-step questions, cannot actually code, and has limited data processing power.

That said, the free version does basic things like answering simple questions, summarizing emails, creating images, and quizzing other Google products using natural language (as explained above). Perfect for work.

Looking for an AI assistant to help you with advanced coding and complex creative projects, and work directly within Gmail or Google Docs? You might be better off with Google Gemini Advanced, especially if you're already subscribed to Google One. not…

6. Gemini Advanced is attractive to Google One users

The subscription-only Gemini Advanced costs $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month, but a two-month free trial is currently available. Confusingly, you get Advanced when you pay for the new Google One AI Premium plan, which includes 2TB of cloud storage.

This means Gemini Advanced is especially attractive if you're already paying for a Google One cloud storage plan (or are looking to sign up anyway). The 2TB Google One plan already costs $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$12.49 per month, so the AI ​​features will effectively cost you an additional $10 / £11 / AU$20 per month. .

Even better news for those who already have a Google One subscription with 5TB or more of storage. Google says, “You can enjoy AI premium features at no additional charge until July 21, 2024.''

This means that Google, in a similar style to Amazon Prime, will combine its own subscription services (cloud storage and its most powerful AI assistant) to make both more appealing (and perhaps stickier too). It means.

7. It may take some time for the Gemini app to reach the UK and EU

(Image credit: Future)

Google says the Gemini Android app will be “coming soon” to “more countries and languages,” but hasn't said when. A possible reason for the delay is waiting for EU approval to make the AI ​​act more clear.

“We work with local regulators to ensure that we comply with local regulatory requirements before expanding our business,” Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of the Gemini experience at Google, told MIT Technology Review. We are confirming that.”

While that may sound a bit ominous, Xiao added, “Rest assured, we are working hard and hope to announce the expansion soon.” So if you live in the UK or EU, you'll have to be content with tinkering with the website version for now.

Given the early reviews of the Google Gemini Android app and its inconsistency as a Google Assistant replacement, it might be for the best anyway.

