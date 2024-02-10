Can Shiba Inu create millionaires if SHIB reaches $0.0004 or $0.004? Involves Google Bard





Shiba Inu (SHIB) has regained the $0.000009 level amid a broad recovery in the crypto market, and the token has the potential to create millionaires if it can achieve ambitious price targets like $0.0004 and even $0.004. It's sparking new debate.

An AI chatbot like Google's Bard can outline how much money an investor would need to put in today to become a millionaire if SHIB achieves a triple- or quadruple-digit percentage increase. and threw his hat into the ring.

Amidst uncertain market conditions, SHIB continues to attract investor interest due to its history of explosive returns. After all, before his SHIB's meteoric rise in 2021, turning a $12 investment into $1 million seemed unfathomable to him.

However, replicating such huge gains would require an equivalent-sized rise from today's price around $0.00000919. Specifically, SHIB would need to rise more than 4,000% to reach $0.0004, or jump more than 40,000% to reach $0.004.

Amidst the heated debate, we told Bard, Google's AI chatbot, that if SHIB achieves either target, it could make millionaires like the early bettors on meme coins. I asked if it was possible.

Google Bard helps SHIB become a millionaire

Google Bard points out that even if SHIB rose more than 40 times to $0.0004, buying at $100 today would be incredibly short, arguing that more substantial investment is needed. did. With such an increase, $100 turns into $4,300 for him, and he is unlikely to become a millionaire. Furthermore, according to Mr. Bird, if the 430x return would give him $0.004, the profit he would receive from a $100 investment would only make him $43,000.

Source: Google Bird

ChatGPT offered a slightly more optimistic forecast using a $1,000 buy-in. Still, it only goes up to $43,000 at $0.0004 or $435,000 at $0.004, again short of the $1 million mark.

Still, it's important to note that AI chatbot predictions are not investment advice. Whether SHIB will reach any target price remains highly uncertain. Rather, this exercise shows that the calculations behind turning hypothetical price spikes into life-changing riches require significant up-front risk and plenty of luck.

