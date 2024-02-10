HSBC to fund climate change engineers handpicked by Google





Justin Keeble, Managing Director of Global Sustainability at Google Cloud. “The scale of climate change requires a global ecosystem of technology providers delivering impactful solutions. This is why we launched the Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability Ecosystem. , one year later, includes major climate technology companies. Many of these partners need access to capital, and we are partnering with HSBC to support companies that are key to combating climate change. I’m excited to do it.”

HSBC has previously said it aims to provide US$1 billion in funding to climate change technology companies by 2030.

Climate change technology finance: “Increasing chances of success”

Martin Richards, Global Head of Climate Change Technology and Sustainable Finance at HSBC, added:

“We feel that working with a partner like Google increases our odds of success. We recognize that we take on credit risk, but it's all part of banking. .”

The Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability (GCR-Sustainability) program enables companies with solutions available on Google Cloud to help customers achieve their goals, such as reducing carbon emissions, increasing sustainability in their value chains, and processing ESG data. can help identify climate risks.

Members of the program undergo a rigorous validation process initiated by Google to evaluate the quality and effectiveness of the technology being developed by the tech giant, as well as its prominence among customers.

Why are Google and HSBC investing in climate change technology?

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has found that approximately 50% of emissions technologies have yet to be fully scaled to reduce emissions enough to meet the 2050 net-zero target. states that it will be required.

Google launched GCR-Sustainability in 2022. This program showcases companies that have come up with solutions available on Google Cloud that can make practical changes for businesses and governments to accelerate their sustainability programs and initiatives.

Both companies believe that their collaboration will be essential to increasing the number of partners in the GCR – Sustainability Program over the next two years.

Natalie Bryce, Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC, said: “Step change is needed to scale up new technologies that play a key role in supporting global decarbonisation.” added. “Partnerships and innovative financing solutions are key, especially at a time when investment in climate change technology startups is declining. By working together across our combined footprint, we will help climate change technology vendors accelerate growth and develop urgently needed solutions at scale.”

