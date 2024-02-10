State-level AI and cloud summit discusses AP's emerging technology skills ecosystem





A MoU was signed between DeepTech Naipunya Foundation and AP Innovation Society at the state-level AI and Cloud Summit held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The State Level Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Summit 2024 was held at VMRDA Children's Arena on Saturday. DeepTech Naipunya Foundation (DTNF) organized the event which was attended by his 400 participants including 100 students from Vijayawada, Guntur and Kakinada.

Participants included work-from-home employees from IT, startups and multinational companies, deep tech/AI/cloud career aspirants, academics, and government officials. The summit also attracted speakers from multinational corporations from across the United States and high-tech companies such as Microsoft, JPMorgan, Ericsson, SAP, and Capgemini, as well as venture capitalists from Silicon Valley.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, who attended as the chief guest, said, “This event will definitely be helpful for the youth of the state, especially those aspiring to pursue careers in deep tech, AI and cloud.” Told.

DTNF Founder Chairman Suredhar Kosaraju said the event was organized with a specific objective. The event will cover future strategies in deep technology innovation, promoting deep innovation in startups, a roadmap for building an emerging technology skills ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, networking with various CXOs and technocrats from multinational companies, Creating B2B networking opportunities for businesses was discussed.

Speakers discussed AI and cloud trends, including integrating generative AI into business applications, large-scale language models, leveraging AI on the cloud, and funding opportunities for deep tech startups. The Trailblazer Awards were awarded to startups in medical technology, rural technology, biotechnology, agritech, and cybersecurity.

Mr. Suresh Bhata, Additional Director, Software Technology Park of India (Andhra Pradesh), Mr. Anil Kumar Tentu, CEO, AP Innovation Association, and Mr. Lakshmi Mukkavili, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh IT Association were present.

