Artificial intelligence technology is key to investment





Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has become a widespread concept, impacting every field around the world. As technology ventures aim to innovate, more and more companies are making full use of AI technology.

2023 was a significant milestone for the venture capital sector, with AI companies generating an impressive $50 billion in revenue. This investment trend not only reflects the growing maturity and potential of AI technology, but also lays the foundation for continued innovation and growth in the coming years.

Experienced venture capital funds, as well as corporate venture capital funds, are focused on AI technologies. Trk Telekom's venture capital arm, TT Ventures, has channeled its investments into ventures with a particular focus on AI. Similarly, Akbank, a leading private financial company, has $100 million in funding and tracks AI technology ventures not only in Turkiye but internationally. Simya VC, an international early-stage venture fund, has invested a total of $2.1 million in six startups in 2023, among which AI technology ventures stand out.

early stage venture

Preparing to launch its second fund in 2024, Simya VC aims to invest in more than 10 ventures this year.

Simya VC was established as part of a collaboration between Trkiyes' first corporate venture capital fund 212, Neo Portfy, and Alchemist Accelerator, one of the world's best acceleration programs, to invest in early-stage ventures, and last year totaled We held discussions with 280 startups. .

Among these, we have invested in notable startups such as Agrotics for agricultural technology, B2Metric for AI-assisted data analysis, Evercopy for AI-based content creation, Juphy for AI-based B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS), and Syntonym for generative AI. . and Werover for renewable energy.

Contributing to global expansion

Selma Babanor, Managing Partner of Simya VC, expressed pride in the achievements and mentioned plans to launch a second fund in 2024. Mr. Babanor emphasized investing in ventures with a global vision and highlighted a partnership with Alchemist that allows ventures to leverage support to enter the U.S. market. And we are benefiting from that network effect.

“In a relatively short period of time, about a year, we established our first fund, invested in a total of six venture companies, and expanded our investor portfolio to 90 people. We are proud to say that within 2024, we plan to establish our second fund (Simya 2). With the fund we have established, we plan to invest in more than 10 venture companies this year. “We aim to do so,” she said.

Mr. Babanor also emphasized investing in venture companies with an eye on the world.

“In today's world, venture companies should not be limited to local markets. However, it is not easy for venture companies to focus solely on strategies that sell to global markets. This is exactly where our portfolio of venture companies “This is where companies are benefiting from the investment they receive from Simya, one of the best acceleration programs in the world, along with the support of our partner Alchemist,” she said. .

Alchemist leverages its market know-how to support and contribute to venture companies entering the U.S. market through network effects. ”

Investing in innovation

In 2023, Logo Ventures invested in 10 startups, increasing its total investment to 16 companies, including 6 follow-on investments. Logo Ventures prioritizes ventures that can meet future challenges, selecting companies with leading positions in their respective markets, Figopara and Kamion, or export potential, such as Quin AI, Flowla and CarbonCentrum.

Logo Ventures, which last year invested in startups in Turkiye, Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltics, aims to help startups reach better positions faster by opening up its business network to startups. Contributing to the progress of corporate globalization.

Additionally, in 2023, we introduced an innovative approach to investment valuation, introducing data-driven valuation software to streamline and enhance our investment process.

Extensive datasets collected from a variety of sources are interpreted through an application developed specifically for the fund, allowing Logo Ventures to quickly and systematically evaluate new ventures without bias. Through this method, the Fund aims to increase the efficiency and success of the investment process.

Merve Zabc, Managing Partner of Logo Ventures, affirms our commitment to investing in ventures that will shape the future, providing not only financial support but also access to international mentors and a global investor network. Offers.

Looking ahead to 2024, Logo Ventures plans to focus on AI applications in various sectors, cybersecurity and climate change technologies.

“We will continue to invest in startups that can shape the future with their products and technologies. After our investment, we will not only provide financial support to our ventures, but also support international leaders and the world. It also opens up a network of potential investors,” Zab said.

Our goal is to develop successful ventures from this region in global competition. In this regard, in 2024 we will focus on the application of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and climate technology in different areas. ”

Akbank launches $100 million investment fund

Turkey's leading private financial company Akbank launches global investment in entrepreneurship ecosystem with $100 million in funding through Akbank Ventures, while implementing open innovation with corporate entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs through Akbank Lab did.

Speaking at the annual Turkiye Entrepreneurship Ecosystem event, Akbank's Deputy General Manager for Retail Banking and Digital Solutions, Burk Sibelek Is, said Akbank Lab is open to all entrepreneurs.

“We founded Akbank Lab in 2016 with the aim of conducting open innovation with financial technology startups around the world, integrating innovation into our structure, and fostering an internal culture of entrepreneurship. We conducted proof-of-concept studies across nearly 40 financial technologies, and Eas says millions of users are using these applications without even realizing it.

Burcu Civelek Yce is Deputy General Manager of Retail Banking and Digital Solutions at Akbank. (Provided by Akbank)

We connected these startups with millions of customers and users who logged in millions of times, bringing innovative solutions to customers and institutions. For these entrepreneurs, this is an invaluable opportunity. Additionally, we launched the Akbank+ intrapreneurship program. We invested his $500,000 in each of his two entrepreneurs, Westlog and Volt, for a total of $1 million. Now, the second round has begun. ”

international investment opportunities

Regarding Akbank's role as a global investor, Ethie explained that as of April 2023, it has established a corporate venture capital firm in the Netherlands and is focused on investing in the global startup ecosystem. .

We have identified three common investment strategies. You can invest through existing private equity or venture capital (VC) firms. We can invest directly in startups around the world. In 2023, she said, we worked with seven different partners.

We can identify the following areas to invest in 2023 and focus in 2024: We strongly believe in sustainable solutions. We are ready to collaborate with solutions and startups in digital currencies, tokens, generative AI, regenerative finance, and Web3. ”

Fujifilm's innovations ensure the competitiveness of the 90-year-old company

Over the past three decades, as photography and imaging technology has moved into the digital realm, some brands have disappeared, while others have survived thanks to the power of innovation and the ability to quickly adapt.

In the age of digital photography and videography, many brands failed to survive. While brands like Kodak, Agfa, Konica Minolta, and Rollei disappeared, Fujifilm managed to survive through innovative investments.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Fujifilm positions itself as one of the world's leading technology companies, driven by a mission to improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Fujifilm's initiatives aim to solve social issues and foster new values ​​in the priority areas of the environment, health, daily life, and work styles as outlined in the Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030). This is evident through the platform “Open Innovation Hub”.

build the future

Since 2012, Fujifilm Foreign Trading Co., Ltd. and based in Turkiye, the company is actively developing its business in various fields, including medical systems, graphic systems, industrial products, digital cameras, and photo printing products.

Keitaro So, head of Fujifilm Tolkie and Fujifilm Healthcare Tolkie, attributes the company's success in quickly adapting to digital transformation to its innovative capabilities and strategic acquisitions made at the right time. We believe that it is.

“Fujifilm is leveraging the method of 'open innovation' to strengthen our innovation activities. Opportunities to collaborate with partners to develop new solutions and acquire technology and business through M&A and small investments in startups. “To support these open innovation approaches, facilities are provided for visitors to inspire, discuss and brainstorm,” Keitaro said.

Keitaro Sou, head of Fujifilm Tolkie and Fujifilm Healthcare Tolkie. (Courtesy of Fujifilm Tolkier)

Under the corporate slogan “Value from Innovation,” Fujifilm uses a flexible mindset to bring together a variety of innovative technologies, perspectives, and capabilities to create new value for customers and create a better future for everyone. I will continue to build it. ”

innovation competition

To encourage innovation among Turkish students, Fujifilm held an open innovation competition in 2023, aiming to create viable, high-quality projects.

The Fujifilm Innovation Competition, with its algorithm named “zgelecek,” attracted the participation of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate students, making it one of Turkies’ most comprehensive and unique competitions.

During the contest, 95 teams developed projects in the Metaverse category, 21 teams in the Fujifilm Technologies category, and 183 teams in the Climate Change category.

Separation of waste oil

The second phase attracted 1,422 applications that were selected from one of three categories and submitted through kargakarga.com. Teams from 49 different cities and 63 universities not only began the competition, but also a natural learning process.

The winning team in the climate change category is FAMK, which uses the CBS system to separate household waste oil and convert it into biofuel, contributing to the economy and focusing on engaging ordinary people in the fight against climate change. was placed.

The FAMK initiative gave me the opportunity to visit the Fujifilm Innovation Hub.

Ahmet Fatih Akans, a member of the team along with Meryem Peiferen and Arilen Saar, visited the center in Ratingen, Germany, which opened in July 2022.

This center is a space that creates new value by fusing needs and ideas with the cutting-edge technology that Fujifilm continues to develop through joint projects, based on its expertise in photographic materials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/business/tech/artificial-intelligence-technologies-become-key-to-investment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos