Google says goodbye to Bard, hello to Gemini





There’s a new chatbot/digital assistant in town, and it’s all in one package. As part of its “Merge Siri and ChatGPT,” Google has discontinued the Bard chatbot and launched the Gemini smartphone app in its place. The artificial intelligence-powered tool, announced Thursday, is now available to English speakers in more than 150 countries and territories. So what exactly does Gemini do? In addition to answering regular user questions and responding to voice and text commands, you can also (among other things) write poems, generate images, draft emails, analyze personal photos, set timers, etc. You can also perform other actions, such as configuring settings. make a phone call,” the New York Times reported.

The Verge notes that Gemini is actually still a bard, at least when it comes to internal chatbots, and that “other changes to Gemini… [being] “We believe this is one of the most profound ways to advance our mission,” said Sissy Hsiao, general manager and head of Google. According to the Associated Press, Gemini told the media on Thursday that Google's launch of Gemini is coming as a catch-up to ChatGPT, the chatbot that OpenAI released more than a year ago, according to the Times. said. The paper gave it a “moderate” review.

The Gemini Large Language Model (LLM) is a “multimodal” system, meaning that it responds to both visual and auditory input. A free, limited version of Gemini's technology is currently available on Android smartphones (which replaces Google Assistant) and on the web. A version for iPhone should be available “in the coming weeks,” Google said. The expanded and more powerful Gemini Advanced (available for free during a two-month trial) costs $19.99 per month, which The Verge says “seems to be about the going rate for high-end AI bots.” I'm pointing it out.

The Gemini app will be released in Asia Pacific next week. Korean and Japanese versions will also be available. So what does the Gemini expansion mean for the big picture? The Associated Press says, “The high-stakes AI showdown between Google and Microsoft is likely to escalate. The world's two most powerful companies are locked in a technology that could reshape work, entertainment, and perhaps humanity itself. “They are competing to gain an advantage.” (More articles on his Google.)

