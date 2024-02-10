First experience with Google's new Gemini Ultra | By Thomas Smith | Generator | February 2024





How does it compare to ChatGPT and GPT-4? All screenshots are by the author

Yesterday, Google took a big step into the world of generative AI by releasing Gemini Ultra, the company's most powerful chatbot ever.

Gemini is the company's long-awaited response to the GPT-4 model from previous industry leaders ChatGPT and OpenAI.

Based on my early testing, Gemini Ultra matches or exceeds the performance of GPT-4. There's one thing in particular that Gemini Ultra does better than ChatGPT.

The release of Gemini is Google's biggest AI move in at least a year, and Gemini is currently ChatGPT's only true competitor.

On its official launch page, Google offers three examples of new features you can do with Gemini Ultra. I decided to try each of these things to test the performance of my model.

Below are the results of our first hands-on test of Gemini Ultra and Google's new Gemini Advanced platform.

private tutor

Google writes that Gemini can be your personal tutor, creating step-by-step instructions, sample quizzes, or back-and-forth discussions tailored to your learning style.

I'm a professional photographer and often teach photography courses. I decided to test Gemini's ability to teach about certain photography concepts.

Recently, a student asked me about the meaning of aperture in photography. I asked Gemini to tutor me on it.

be moved! Gemini used the pupil of the human eye as a metaphor to explain how a camera aperture works. This is the exact metaphor I use to explain this concept to my students.

Gemini went on to explain exactly how aperture decisions affect the look of a photo and how aperture is used in different photography styles.

